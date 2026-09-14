The much-anticipated SMX Playoffs kicked off this weekend in Columbus, Ohio but even with the venue being an open stadium, no one anticipated just how much rain would fall. Maybe even more surprising than the weather, was Haiden Deegan getting his first 450 win in the mud. And even though in the past we have seen riders get one-off wins in the mud, there was no luck involved on Saturday for Haiden. Deegan got great starts both motos and was fast all day, withstanding a charge from Ken Roczen (who happens to be great in the mud) both motos.
After a very successful 250 career, Deegan’s 450 rookie Pro Motocross season was solid with seven podiums, but no wins. Maybe it is unfair to compare him to Jett Lawrence’s 22-0 rookie 450 season. But when Deegan showed up to round one at Fox Raceway with a shirt that read “RIP Jett” and more, he brought the comparison on himself. After going 5-4 for fifth overall at Fox Raceway, Deegan quickly went from “RIP Jett” to this being a “learning season” really quick. And he definitely learned as the Pro Motocross season went on, getting better each weekend.
Deegan spoke on his slow build to the top in the post-race press conference after his maiden 450 win.
“I feel like the trend is kind of slow but steady, and it really paid off, right," Deegan said. "Even though it was a mud race today, we are still going up against the best guys to ever do it. We are especially getting a lot of guys heading towards the end of their career too, so we are getting a lot of 450 champions that I am able to battle and learn from. Definitely some weight off the shoulders, it was really nice to get it done.”
Even for Friday’s free practice, when the track was dry, Deegan was fastest, crediting the Yamaha YZ450F being much better on a supercross track (this could be thanks to Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac who had a lot of success with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team in supercross). So, for Haiden, he did not seem surprised that his first 450 win came at the SMX Playoffs, regardless of track conditions. Maybe the most impressive thing about his first win (other than the dominant fashion he did it) was the fact that it was muddy. Surely a rider from Temecula, California did not have that many opportunities to ride in the mud growing up.
Leading sport psychologists state that the difference between a good athlete and a great one is attitude. And love it or hate it, Deegan certainly has a winning attitude. And part of that winning attitude, when it comes to mud is not letting something you cannot control, like weather, ruin your day. Haiden has stated in the past that he loves riding in the mud, and that right there is half the battle. That and enjoying the grind. Remember when he stayed on the track at the Budds Creek National during the second qualifying session just to hammer a...hammered track? Yup!
“I kinda like to race and train with that really nothing to lose attitude," he said. "Like, if I don't get it done, I don't really have anything to lose, and if I do, I don't really have anything to lose really. I just go out there and do my thing, and I feel like as I'm maturing a little bit, I'm just kinda really enjoying the process of training, enjoying the process of racing, getting better each and every week and I think it's, I mean it's hard for you guys to see, but the maturity level has definitely went up a lot. I feel like I'm kinda getting out of that kid act now and I'm just really trying to get better and better, and that's my main thing right now.”
SMX Playoff 1 - 450SMXSeptember 12, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|2 - 2
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|3 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Maybe maturity is similar to weight loss where you see the subtle changes first before it's obvious to everyone else? Maybe by 450SX in Monster Energy AMA Supercross we will see a change in Deegan. Maybe. But for now, the focus is on this Monster Energy SMX World Championship.
“I mean, your goal's always to win a championship, and I feel like I've been good at, through my career taking it race by race and week by week and making the goal, ‘Let's show up to every round and put the hardest work in when we get to the race and fight every lap,’" he said. "Not giving up has kinda been my big thing. That's how I feel like I've progressed as I've fought every single lap I've been on the track. So, just continue to do that, and if a championship's there, you know, that's nice. It's a lot of money and a 450 championship. Against a lot of good dudes, but again, we still got, I think, four motos left and just take it race by race and hopefully keep ticking these off.”
No more setting the world on fire and trying to prove himself, now the goal is just to take it race by race. Maybe there is some maturity in that. But the real question is, can Haiden win when it's not muddy? For that we will have to wait for SMX Playoff round two this weekend in California, where it is sure to be dry and hard packed, the complete opposite of round one.