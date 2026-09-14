The much-anticipated SMX Playoffs kicked off this weekend in Columbus, Ohio but even with the venue being an open stadium, no one anticipated just how much rain would fall. Maybe even more surprising than the weather, was Haiden Deegan getting his first 450 win in the mud. And even though in the past we have seen riders get one-off wins in the mud, there was no luck involved on Saturday for Haiden. Deegan got great starts both motos and was fast all day, withstanding a charge from Ken Roczen (who happens to be great in the mud) both motos.

After a very successful 250 career, Deegan’s 450 rookie Pro Motocross season was solid with seven podiums, but no wins. Maybe it is unfair to compare him to Jett Lawrence’s 22-0 rookie 450 season. But when Deegan showed up to round one at Fox Raceway with a shirt that read “RIP Jett” and more, he brought the comparison on himself. After going 5-4 for fifth overall at Fox Raceway, Deegan quickly went from “RIP Jett” to this being a “learning season” really quick. And he definitely learned as the Pro Motocross season went on, getting better each weekend.

Deegan spoke on his slow build to the top in the post-race press conference after his maiden 450 win.

“I feel like the trend is kind of slow but steady, and it really paid off, right," Deegan said. "Even though it was a mud race today, we are still going up against the best guys to ever do it. We are especially getting a lot of guys heading towards the end of their career too, so we are getting a lot of 450 champions that I am able to battle and learn from. Definitely some weight off the shoulders, it was really nice to get it done.”