The last time Levi Kitchen was seen at the races, he was riding off in pain and in shame after two crashes at Ironman cost him any shot at the 250 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He didn’t ride the second moto. He returned to the track for the SMX Playoff opener in Columbus, but no one was quite sure where to put him on the contenders list. While Cole Davies was coming off a title and Julien Beaumer and Chance Hymas had momentum, no one even knew if Kitchen was ready, physically or mentally.

Turns out he was banged up, first from that brutal first-turn hit at Millville, which left him with a tweaked thumb and other ailments. The break before Unadilla helped him heal a bit, and it showed with massive speed there, but those Ironman crashes set him back. Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Manager Dan Fahey told us Levi tweaked the thumb again at Ironman, and with the SMX Playoffs and Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations upcoming, they advised Levi not to race the second Ironman moto, because they didn’t want him to ride again until he knew the extent of the injury.

Levi did get the thumb checked, and he will not need surgery, but he is still not 100 percent and said he didn’t really ride during the two weeks between Ironman and Columbus. It didn’t matter, though, because in muddy conditions he just rode smart and steady and emerged with a win. That one had to feel good.