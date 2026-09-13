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Watch: Columbus SMX Playoff 1 Best Post-Race Post Show: Enticknap Covers Deegan's First 450 Win!

September 13, 2026, 1:00am
Columbus, OH SMX Playoff 1Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

Jason Weigandt and Mitch Kendra are joined by Adam "Seven Deuce Deuce" Enticknap to get twisted on the Columbus SMX Playoff 1.

Watch as the crew covers the weather delays, Haiden Deegan's first 450 win, Hunter Lawrence's struggles, Cole Davies' highs and lows, and more from a wild day in Ohio.

Video/Edit: Tom Journet

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