Jason Weigandt and Mitch Kendra are joined by Adam "Seven Deuce Deuce" Enticknap to get twisted on the Columbus SMX Playoff 1.

Watch as the crew covers the weather delays, Haiden Deegan's first 450 win, Hunter Lawrence's struggles, Cole Davies' highs and lows, and more from a wild day in Ohio.

Video/Edit: Tom Journet

ABOUT TWISTED TEA

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5% kick of alcohol. Visit www.twistedtea.com to see what we’re up to, check out our estore and follow us on social media @twistedtea. Keep it Twisted! *Must be 21 or older to purchase.