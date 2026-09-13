Thomas: “Does this one win entirely change what happens moving forward?”

When a track is as muddy as it was on Saturday, how difficult does it make finding reliable lines? Is there such a thing as hitting your marks in these conditions, or are you just aiming for whatever looks like it might work?

In a few of the sections, there was a defined race line that was clearly the place to be. Most of the rhythm sections were pure anarchy, though, with no line to work with. That’s why there was so much wallowing and swerving in those rhythm lanes. This is partially due to an inability to do much with those lanes other than knock them down. They can only scrape them so much without removing the obstacle. In the flat areas, they can push the dirt off down to the base and the equipment is able to maneuver. In the rhythm lanes, it was much more tricky.

There were some tough situations with lappers in Columbus. Is that because they had nowhere to go, or were some of them simply not aware they were being lapped?

It’s both, really. Riders are nowhere near as capable of going where they choose to go. They are accidentally wandering across lanes which can cause big problems for the leaders (like when Deegs had to go off track because of RJ Hampshire). Further, most riders have no idea if they are being lapped or being passed for position. It’s so chaotic for all involved. The situational awareness is at an all time low.