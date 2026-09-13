Chaos in Columbus: SMX Playoff 1 Brings Weather Delay, Wild Day of Racing

450SMX

The opening moto for the 450SMX Class got underway with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado leading the field to the holeshot with Deegan and Quad Lock Honda’s Joey Savatgy in tow. Further back in the field Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence, the top seed and newly crowned Pro Motocross Champion, went down and started last.

Deegan closed in on the Spaniard and made the pass right before the completion of the first full lap. Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki’s Ken Roczen, the reigning Supercross Champion, soon followed into second. As the leaders settled in, Lawrence encountered more misfortune and found himself on the ground once more, which effectively eliminated him from contention for the afternoon. Back up front, Deegan opened a multi-second lead over the field. Roczen started to take significant chunks out of his deficit, but Deegan responded to end the threat and carried on to his first checkered flag in the premier class by 17.2 seconds over his Suzuki counterpart. Prado finished in third, with Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis in fourth and Twisted Tea Suzuki Progressive’s Jason Anderson in fifth.

The second moto kicked off with Deegan leading the way to the holeshot ahead of Prado and Roczen. Deegan took advantage of the clear track and tried to inch away, but Roczen made the move on Prado and tracked down Deegan to begin a brief battle for the lead. Behind them, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb made the pass around Prado for third. Out front, Deegan fended off Roczen’s early pressure to stabilize his advantage.

As Deegan took advantage of lapped riders to extend his lead over Roczen, Webb and Prado traded positions, with the Spaniard able to briefly reclaim the position before Webb overtook him once more. Deegan, meanwhile, continued to show impressive poise in the treacherous conditions and completed a wire-to-wire moto win to sweep the day by 17.1 seconds over Roczen, who overcame a fall late in the race. Webb finished third, just ahead of Prado.

Deegan’s 1-1 performance netted him the first premier class victory in his 12th career start. Roczen enjoyed a consistent afternoon to finish in the runner-up spot (2-2) in his first start since capturing the Supercross title in May, while Prado rounded out the podium (3-4) in his SMX Playoff debut.

With his third-place finish, Prado improved upon his second seed in the 450SMX Playoff to move atop the standings and grab possession of the red plate for the first time. He holds a two-point lead over Deegan, who climbed from seventh to second, while Webb remains third, four points back. Roczen moved up from 10th to fourth (-8), while Lawrence’s 15th-place finish saw him drop from first to sixth (-10).