MXGP

Having stayed unbeaten across all race and practice sessions since round 12 at Foxhills, Jeffrey Herlings again topped both Free and Time Practice timesheets, despite being pitched over the handlebars partway through the earlier session! Romain Febvre looked fast in taking second in both sessions, while Jan Pancar claimed third in the morning for TEM JP253 KTM Racing. Febvre’s Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP stable-mate Pauls Jonass got to third in the Time Practice session, a hundredth of a second ahead of Red Bull Ducati Factory MXGP Team rider Calvin Vlaanderen, with Honda HRC Petronas’ second rider Tom Vialle going to the line in fifth.

As the two factory Kawasaki machines battled it out with the two Hondas down the start straight, it was Febvre who came out with the Holeshot, and although Jonass won out over Vialle, he just clipped the back wheel of Herlings to hit the ground instead of enjoying his good start!

As it was, Vialle was able to emerge in third ahead of Pancar and the MRT Racing Team Beta of Jago Geerts! The Belgian was quickly forced back to seventh, however, as the lone Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machine of Andrea Adamo pushed him wide, opening the door for Vlaanderen to lift himself into sixth at the same time. Jeremy Seewer was next along in eighth for Venrooy KTM Racing, ahead of the KTM Australia wildcard Dylan Walsh.

In the third quarter of the opening lap, Febvre got the right-hand corner wrong after the dragon’s back section, and hit some loose dirt on the outside that enabled Herlings to take a much cleaner inside line and take the lead! Meanwhile, an angry Jonass was blitzing through the wildcard riders to get to tenth by the end of the first full lap! Of those wildcard riders, it has to be mentioned that Brian Hsu was able to take 12th on the debut for the first Chinese machine to compete in MXGP, the JHL Factory Racing 350cc effort.

Jonass was able to get around Walsh in the waves on the second lap, and he chased after Seewer and the rest of the pack! Herlings was unable to shake Febvre, and the #1 Kawasaki was particularly fast around that third sector, as the pair shared fastest lap times until lap nine, when Herlings started to eke away just a touch. Febvre did fight back to within striking distance, but finally the verdict went to “The Bullet” by just over three seconds.

Vialle was all alone for most of the race in taking third place, but he draws to within 12 points of Adamo in their battle for what will be fourth in the Championship once they pass the absent Lucas Coenen. Adamo himself was unable to get close enough to Pancar to attempt a pass, finishing three and a half seconds down on the Slovenian. The Italian had his hands full with Vlaanderen for most of the race, but he also had to contend with Geerts, who finished just over a second behind him in seventh.

In the end Jonass was unable to pass Seewer as they finished eighth and ninth, while Walsh scored his first point in the MXGP class for six years in tenth!

Herlings’ streak continues, but Febvre will be with him every step of the way tomorrow, and in a pressure-free situation this could be a very entertaining battle in MXGP!

Jeffrey Herlings: “Yeah, it was good. Considering this morning, I think it was quite good to still top every practice and lead almost every lap, so not too bad. After a good night of sleep I’ll be like new again tomorrow. The track is quite gnarly, it’s a bit easier than last year, last year there was a bit more rain and it was way hotter than this year. But I’m still enjoying it, and I’ll do the same thing tomorrow.”

Romain Febvre: “I felt really good. For once I got the start, and then I knew he was going to push me the first time to try to make the pass. Actually, where he passed me, I didn’t check the line properly on the sighting lap, I went there and I didn’t know where to go, I went outside and it was completely broken up, so he passed me there. But after that I was on it, I was feeling good and riding good. So hopefully the same start tomorrow, and then battle for the win.”

Tom Vialle: “I actually had a pretty bad start, I spun on the gate when it dropped. So that was pretty bad, but I made a good first turn and I was behind Romain the whole time. I made a mistake in one of the turns and then I lost the gap a little bit, and I kind of settled for tomorrow. P3 is okay for today and hopefully tomorrow we can push a little bit more.”