With the combined points, we have Hunter Lawrence and Cole Davies leading their respective SMX standings after Pro Motocross titles. They will each have 25 points entering today’s race, leading Jorge Prado (450SMX) and Levi Kitchen (250SMX), who each have 22 points, and so on down to 20th place. Remember, the riders 21st through 30th in the SMX standings will have to go through the Wild Card (LCQ) race to qualify for the points-paying motos through not only the first round today but all three rounds of the playoffs.

Jett Lawrence is out for these SMX Playoffs, but we do have a #1 on the line today: Jo Shimoda! Yup, remember, Shimoda won the final two rounds of the SMX Playoffs and was crowned 2025 250SMX Champion. So Shimoda's CRF250R has a big ol' #1 plate with the purple backgrounds. Pretty cool to see!

Read: 2026 SMX Playoffs Standings Entering Round 1 in Ohio

We will likely see some rain today, with some thunderstorms anticipated to start around 10 a.m. Rain could easily shake things up today on this already tricky track. During Friday’s free practice session, the riders were getting used to the layout and the rhythms, but rain could change the lines and options. So, the question is how much rain will we get and how will the track hold up? The long rhythm section and the long sand section that immediately follows will surely be key sections of the track today—and that was even before the thought of rain. These sections will be key to watch as today unfolds.

Take a lap with Grant Harlan yesterday in his second unseeded free practice session: