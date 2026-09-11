Watch: SuperMotocross Playoffs Pre-Race Press Conference Live at 11:30 a.m. Eastern/8:30 a.m. Pacific
September 11, 2026, 11:10am
Check out what the top 450SMX, 250SMX, and SMX Next riders have to say ahead of round one of the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs.
Pre-Race Press Conference Details
Hosted by: Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas
Date/time: Friday, September 11, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern/8:30 a.m. Pacific.
Location: Historic Crew Stadium
Check out the TV broadcast/streaming information for Saturday below.
- SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 1Saturday, September 12
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveSeptember 12 - 9:00 AM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveSeptember 12 - 9:00 AM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 12 - 2:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 12 - 2:30 PM
- Gate DropLiveSeptember 12 - 3:00 PM
- Gate DropLiveSeptember 12 - 3:00 PM
- Post-Race ShowLiveSeptember 12 - 6:00 PM
- Post-Race ShowLiveSeptember 12 - 6:00 PM
- Encore PresentationSeptember 13 - 3:00 PM
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Main image by Mitch Kendra