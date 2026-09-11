Check out what the top 450SMX, 250SMX, and SMX Next riders have to say ahead of round one of the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs.

Pre-Race Press Conference Details

Hosted by: Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas

Date/time: Friday, September 11, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern/8:30 a.m. Pacific.

Location: Historic Crew Stadium

Check out the TV broadcast/streaming information for Saturday below.