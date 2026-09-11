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Sat Sep 12
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Full Schedule

Watch: SuperMotocross Playoffs Pre-Race Press Conference Live at 11:30 a.m. Eastern/8:30 a.m. Pacific

September 11, 2026, 11:10am
Columbus, OH SMX Playoff 1Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

Check out what the top 450SMX, 250SMX, and SMX Next riders have to say ahead of round one of the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs.

Pre-Race Press Conference Details

Hosted by: Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas
Date/time: Friday, September 11, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern/8:30 a.m. Pacific.
Location: Historic Crew Stadium

Check out the TV broadcast/streaming information for Saturday below.

  • SuperMotocross

    SMX Playoff 1

     Saturday, September 12
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      September 12 - 9:00 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      September 12 - 9:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      September 12 - 2:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      September 12 - 2:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Gate Drop 
      Live
      September 12 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Gate Drop 
      Live
      September 12 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Post-Race Show 
      Live
      September 12 - 6:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Post-Race Show 
      Live
      September 12 - 6:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Encore Presentation
      September 13 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
SMX Playoff 1 SuperMotocross TV & Streaming Schedule

Main image by Mitch Kendra

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