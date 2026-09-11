We had a pre-race press conference earlier this morning, then some free practice sessions for riders to get used to the track here at the SMX Playoffs opener.

Check out some raw riding footage from Tom Journet's camera here at Historic Crew Stadium.

Featuring Eli Tomac, Cole Davies, Hunter Lawrence, Ken Roczen, Jo Shimoda, and more.

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.