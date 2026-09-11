Results Archive
Motocross, WMX
Ironman
News
450 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
WMX Results
  1. Charli Cannon
  2. Mayla Herrick
  3. Daniela Guillen
Full Results
MXGP of
Turkiye
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 1
Sat Sep 12
News
250SMX Entry List
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Entry List
450SMX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
China
Sun Sep 13
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat Sep 19
News
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 2
Sat Sep 19
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Australia
Sun Sep 20
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Columbus SMX Playoff 1 Friday Raw Free Practice Video Highlights

September 11, 2026, 5:30pm
Columbus, OH SMX Playoff 1Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

We had a pre-race press conference earlier this morning, then some free practice sessions for riders to get used to the track here at the SMX Playoffs opener.

Check out some raw riding footage from Tom Journet's camera here at Historic Crew Stadium.

Featuring Eli Tomac, Cole Davies, Hunter Lawrence, Ken Roczen, Jo Shimoda, and more. 

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.

Read Now
October 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted