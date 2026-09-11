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Tim Gajser to Miss Final Rounds of MXGP Championship Due to Injury

September 11, 2026, 10:00am
Tim Gajser to Miss Final Rounds of MXGP Championship Due to Injury
Shanghai, China MXGP of ChinaFIM Motocross World Championship

The following press release is from Yamaha MXGP:

Tim Gajser to Miss Final Rounds of FIM Motocross World Championship Due to Injury

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Tim Gajser will not participate in the final two rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Shanghai, China, and Darwin, Australia, due to a rib injury sustained at the Dutch Grand Prix.

After racing with increasing discomfort at last weekend's MXGP of Türkiye in Afyonkarahisar, where he impressively finished fourth overall, Gajser returned home this week for a specialist medical consultation.

A thorough assessment revealed the injury had been aggravated by racing in Türkiye, which prompted Gajser to decide to end his season early to focus on recovery, a decision supported by Yamaha and the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team.

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