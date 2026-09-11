As I typed that, a plane just took off behind me from the Columbus Airport, which is not far away, and it immediately reminded me that it's been 25 years ago today that the whole world changed. The 9/11 attacks were the worst terror attack ever in this country. September 11 will always be a somber day. I imagine every person who is old enough to remember knows exactly where they were when they saw the planes hit the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and an empty field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania—that was the plane thought to be headed for the White House before some very brave passengers fought back. Nearly 3,000 people died that day, between the passengers, the people in the buildings, and the extraordinary First Responders who ran into and up the Twin Towers to try to help and save lives. Someone wrote that the newspapers that came out on 9/11—the ones printed the night before the surprise attacks—are worth keeping forever, just as the ones were that followed in the haunting and confusing days that followed. That day's papers were the last record of the last day of an era of peace and prosperity in this country and most of the rest of the world, because on that day 9/11 was still just a date. Now it's a day of infamy, just like December 7, 1941, was to our grandparents and great-grandparents and everyone else who watched the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor and immediately realized the United States was about to enter World War II. We've been in what's considered the War on Terror ever since that terrible morning 25 years ago. And we can never forget the sacrifice of so many, not only on that day but in the years to come, as many more lives would be lost among the brave men and women of the U.S. military. God bless them all.

Three weeks after the 9/11 attacks, I was invited to New York City by the guys who ran Raceway Park in Englishtown, New Jersey. The attacks obviously hit very close to home for Ken Landerman, David Chase, Jay Irwin, and the rest of the New Jersey motocross gang. The world was just starting to get going again, and they collectively decided to go ahead with what would be the 25th Annual Kawasaki Race of Champions, an end-of-summer celebration for East Coast motocross that was set for the first weekend in October. They felt that it was their small but important way to honor all of those lost, as well as giving the rest something to take their minds off that horrible day. It was a way to show that America was not defeated and life would go on—the same calculation made by the NFL, Major League Baseball, college football, the U.S. Open of Supercross, etc. I decided to go because it was only about a six-hour drive for me. And like so many other companies, the Racer X office had collected and gathered what we could to donate to the Red Cross and rescue workers, things like goggles and gloves, cases of water, soda, snacks, and even eyedrops. So, we loaded up the truck and took off.

I remember seeing more and more American flags hanging from highway overpasses the closer I got to Manhattan. And when we were finally in sight of the city, just past sunset, it was haunting. Even from a few miles away, you could see the lights, smoke, and dust from all of the rescue workers and their equipment where the Twin Towers used to be. Everyone knew what was happening from the seemingly endless TV coverage, but nothing prepared me to see it like this. And once we crossed through the Holland Tunnel into the city, I wasn't prepared for the smell of the air around Lower Manhattan, which I will also never forget.

There was a depot set up to drop everything near Canal Street, which was the closest one could get, as everything was fenced off from there. And on the chain-link fences were a canvas of photos and posters with pictures and names of the missing, posted by their families and friends, hoping and asking if anyone had seen them... It's still heavy to think about those images even now, 25 years later.