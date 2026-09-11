Late Summer Surge

Chance Hymas took a while to get rolling this summer, but when he did he came on extremely strong. After winning a moto and taking second overall at Spring Creek, Hymas never finished off the overall box for the rest of the season and recorded an overall win at Budds Creek. Clearly, he’s on point right now, and it’s coming at the perfect time to compete for a title and a boatload of cash. If anyone is going to stop Davies, Hymas is definitely on the short list of riders who can do it. -Hansel

Another One

Julien Beaumer is another rider on the short list mentioned above. After missing all of supercross due to a burst fracture in his back, which is very serious, he came out swinging in Pro Motocross and was able to connect big with some podiums and a pair of overall wins. We know he’s good in supercross too, and with Beaumer fresh off a win at the Pro Motocross finale, the time is right for him to keep it rolling in Columbus. -Hansel

The Farewell

After Ironman, Eli Tomac announced he will be retiring after the SMX Playoffs. So, this is the last chance for fans to get to see the legend race. After a nasty get off at Fox Raceway Eli missed the next five rounds with a neck injury. His return at Spring Creek was a bit anticlimactic, but by the end of the Pro Motocross series he started showing flashes of his old self with a fourth in the first moto at Budds Creek and a fifth overall at Ironman. How will Eli fare at his farewell tour? -Sarah Whitmore

The Champ

After breaking his collarbone at Southwick, Jo Shimoda, the 2025 SMX World Champion is set to return for the Playoff rounds. Jo won it last year after a very heated battle with Haiden Deegan. Will Jo be back up to speed at his first race back, to defend his title? Especially against guys who have been racing all summer? -Whitmore

Next

SMX Next riders will be racing at the first two Playoff rounds (with WMX racing the finale). Fans have been watching these riders race all year with some great battles. Who will it be between Carson Wood, Landon Gibson, Ryder Malinoski, Vincent Wey, Kade Johnson, and others? -Whitmore

Bonus: When

This round of the SMX Playoffs will be held earlier in the day with Race Day Live kicking off at 9 a.m. Eastern. With gate drops happening at 3 p.m. Eastern. Of course, you can watch it live on Peacock or the encore presentation on NBC on Sunday at 3 p.m. Eastern. -Whitmore