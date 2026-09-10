The start is long and bends to the right. That is a difficult combo as the rear brake is hard to utilize for those in contention for a good start. Speeds escalate with the length and riders often think they have more room to slow down than they do. Contact in the first corner wouldn’t shock me and it could be a deciding factor in the overall, if not the series. Even more challenging, it gets very tight at corner entry, the right side of the gates bending back left, those on the outside will be veering towards the inside, and those in the middle will be holding on for dear life in the midst.

The first straightaway has a few small jumps before entering the first of two sand sections. This sand should be manageable on most laps but the first lap when vision is blocked by riders directly in front of you, Godspeed.

A bowl berm send riders back parallel with seven jumps in rhythm. This will likely be executed in a 3-3-1 or a 2-3-2 option. The final option would be 2-2-3 but this would be much slower than option A or B.

Another bowl berm leads to the finish line jump and immediately into the fastest section of the racetrack. A long, sweeping 180 bends behind the starting gates and then jumps over them onto the start straightaway. Riders will instead bend left on normal laps at the end of the start and into a bowl berm.