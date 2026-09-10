Don't miss a second of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony by tuning into the official event livestream on YouTube and Facebook! The livestream will begin at 4:45 p.m. EST.

Each year the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class is selected from the following areas of influence — Ambassadors, Industry, Design/Engineering, Dirt Track, Leadership/Motorcycle Rights, Motocross/Supercross,, Off-Road, Road Racing and Specialty Competition.