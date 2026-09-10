Video: Columbus SMX Playoff 1 Preview and Injury Updates
September 10, 2026, 4:00pm
Former Women's National Champion Sarah Whitmore hosts the weekend preview as the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship ramps up for the SMX Playoffs this weekend. Check out these storylines to follow, then check out Jason Thomas’ track report.
After that, see who is missing the race this weekend due to injury via our Injury Report.
- SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 1Saturday, September 12
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveSeptember 12 - 9:00 AM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveSeptember 12 - 9:00 AM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 12 - 2:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 12 - 2:30 PM
- Gate DropLiveSeptember 12 - 3:00 PM
- Gate DropLiveSeptember 12 - 3:00 PM
- Post-Race ShowLiveSeptember 12 - 6:00 PM
- Post-Race ShowLiveSeptember 12 - 6:00 PM
- Encore PresentationSeptember 13 - 3:00 PM
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