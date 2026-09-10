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Video: Columbus SMX Playoff 1 Preview and Injury Updates

September 10, 2026, 4:00pm
Columbus, OH SMX Playoff 1Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

Former Women's National Champion Sarah Whitmore hosts the weekend preview as the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship ramps up for the SMX Playoffs this weekend. Check out these storylines to follow, then check out Jason Thomas’ track report.

After that, see who is missing the race this weekend due to injury via our Injury Report.

  • SuperMotocross

    SMX Playoff 1

     Saturday, September 12
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      September 12 - 9:00 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      September 12 - 9:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      September 12 - 2:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      September 12 - 2:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Gate Drop 
      Live
      September 12 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Gate Drop 
      Live
      September 12 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Post-Race Show 
      Live
      September 12 - 6:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Post-Race Show 
      Live
      September 12 - 6:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Encore Presentation
      September 13 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
SMX Playoff 1 SuperMotocross TV & Streaming Schedule
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