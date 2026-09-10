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Updates on Lawrence, Anderson, Savatgy, Romano, Shimoda, Vohland, and more for Columbus Playoff 1

Updates on Lawrence, Anderson, Savatgy, Romano, Shimoda, Vohland, and more for Columbus Playoff 1

September 10, 2026, 2:30pm
Columbus, OH SMX Playoff 1Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

The first round of the 2026 Monster Energy SMX Playoffs takes place this weekend in Columbus, Ohio. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450 Class

Jason Anderson – Ongoing Medical Issues | In

Anderson stepped away from racing during supercross to deal with an issue related to his thyroid that was restricting the amount of time he could train and ride. He did race the opening round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), and he’ll be back this weekend.

Justin Cooper – Unknown | Out

Justin Cooper went down hard at Hangtown and sustained a concussion. He missed multiple races but returned at Unadilla, only to miss the next two. Yamaha announced Cooper will miss the entire playoffs this year as he shifts focus to being fully healthy for 2027.

Jett Lawrence – Ankle | Out

Lawrence will miss the SMX Playoffs after making the decision to have surgery on his ankle, which he injured before supercross and reaggravated at the Ironman National.

Mitchell Oldenburg – Banged Up | Out

Oldenburg crashed hard at Unadilla and is still recovering. He’ll miss the SMX Playoffs.

Joey Savatgy – Wrist | In

Savatgy will return to racing this weekend after dislocating his wrist in Denver.

Chase Sexton – Knee | Out

Sexton tore his ACL at Thunder Valley and is out for the year.

Cornelius Tøndel – Hand | In

Tondel bruised his hand at Ironman. He’s in for Columbus and will return to the ISRT Kawasaki team after spending a few months with factory. Monster Energy Kawasaki.

250 Class

Casey Cochran – Concussion, Banged Up | TBD

Cochran sustained a concussion in a nasty crash at Unadilla and hasn’t raced since. At time of posting we hadn’t received a confirmation on his status for Columbus.

Deacon Denno – Collarbone | Out

Denno broke his collarbone at Budds Creek and had surgery. He’ll miss the SMX Playoffs.

Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | Out

Hammaker injured his Shoulder at High Point and hasn’t raced since. He’s out for the SMX Playoffs.

Levi Kitchen – Good to Go | In

Kitchen DNF’d the first moto at Ironman and DNS’d the second, leaving the door open to speculation on whether or not the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider sustained some sort of injury. Kitchen is indeed healthy, and is lining up in Columbus.

Derek Kelley – Arm | Out

Kelley broke his humerus at High Point and is still recovering. He’ll miss Columbus, then assess whether or not he’ll line up for the final two rounds.

Carson Mumford – Wrist | Out

Mumford dislocated his wrist at Budds Creek. He’s out for the SMX Playoffs.

Nick Romano – Back | In

Romano will return to racing in Columbus after sustaining a compression fracture to his T-6 vertebrae and an acute fracture to his T-5 vertebrae at Southwick.

Coty Schock – Wrist | Out

Schock is out for the SMX Playoffs due to an injured lunate bone.

Jo Shimoda – Collarbone, Head | In

Shimoda will return to racing in Columbus after he broke his collarbone and sustained a concussion at Southwick.

Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out

Swoll is out for the season due to an injury to his right Achilles.

Max Vohland – Hand | In

Vohland will return to racing in Columbus following a hand fracture at High Point.

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