The first round of the 2026 Monster Energy SMX Playoffs takes place this weekend in Columbus, Ohio. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450 Class

Jason Anderson – Ongoing Medical Issues | In

Anderson stepped away from racing during supercross to deal with an issue related to his thyroid that was restricting the amount of time he could train and ride. He did race the opening round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), and he’ll be back this weekend.

Justin Cooper – Unknown | Out

Justin Cooper went down hard at Hangtown and sustained a concussion. He missed multiple races but returned at Unadilla, only to miss the next two. Yamaha announced Cooper will miss the entire playoffs this year as he shifts focus to being fully healthy for 2027.