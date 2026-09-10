Tired of Your Suspension Feeling Off?

Here's a look at what worn linkage bearings can do to your ride.

• Create unwanted friction in the rear suspension. Linkage bearings are designed

to allow the suspension to move freely through its travel. When dirt, water, and wear begin to take their toll, that movement becomes less smooth, making the rear suspension feel harsher than it should. In extreme cases, failed linkage bearings can even lock up and limit shock travel.

• Change the way the bike handles on the track. As linkage bearings wear, the rear end can start feeling inconsistent in corners, rough through braking bumps, and less predictable when putting power to the ground. Riders often chase suspension adjustments when the real issue is hidden in the linkage.

• Lead to play and wear throughout the system. Worn bearings don't just affect

suspension feel. Excessive play can accelerate wear of surrounding components,

turning a simple maintenance item into a larger repair down the road.

• Go unnoticed longer than most riders realize. Unlike some parts that fail

suddenly, linkage bearings usually wear gradually. The bike slowly loses that

smooth, planted feel over time, making it easy to overlook until you ride a bike with fresh bearings and immediately notice the difference.

If your rear suspension has started feeling harsh, inconsistent, or just not quite right, don't overlook the linkage. A quick inspection today could help prevent bigger repairs tomorrow and might just bring back the feeling you've been missing.

At Pivot Works, they've built their reputation on helping riders restore their chassis and suspension. That's why their Linkage Bearing Kits include the bearings, seals, pins, collars, and other wear components needed for the job, all in one convenient kit.

No hunting down individual parts. No guessing what needs to be replaced. Just everything you need to refresh your linkage and get back to riding.

Because sometimes the difference between a bike that feels good and a bike that feels great is hiding in the parts you can't see.

Find the right Pivot Works Linkage Bearing Kit for your machine using their Parts Search at AllBallsRacingGroup.com and get back to riding all out.

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