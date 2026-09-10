Steve Westfall Joins Phoenix Racing Honda as Technical Director

The following update is from Phoenix Racing Honda,:

STEVE “SCUBA” WESTFALL JOINS PHOENIX RACING HONDA AS TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

SALISBURY, North Carolina — As the 2026 SuperMotocross season comes to a close for Phoenix Racing Honda, the team is already looking toward the future with the first of several updates ahead of what is set to be a defining year for the program. Steve “Scuba” Westfall joins Phoenix Racing as Technical Director, with his primary focus centered on the team’s technical program, race day processes, and the continued development of its Honda CRF250R platform.

Steve Westfall, Technical Director:

“During my time in the sport, I’ve seen firsthand not only what it takes to compete at the highest level, but also the path it takes to get there—the tools, the people, the relationships, and everything in between. I’ve been fortunate enough to experience the build-up and success of a few different programs, but more importantly, I’ve worked with some incredible people and riders who I now consider family. I had a few different options and paths I could’ve taken to continue my career in the sport, but from the first day I met David, Gary, and the rest of the crew here, I knew I had found a place where everyone wants to pull the rope in the same direction. It gave me that feeling I’ve experienced before with successful programs, and I’m excited to help build that here at Phoenix Racing.”

At the start of the 2027 racing season, Westfall’s highly successful and respected career will span 20 years at the professional level. During that time, he has served as a mechanic, team technician, crew chief, and team manager while working alongside some of the sport’s most accomplished riders and programs. Beyond his résumé, Westfall has built a reputation for developing productive and lasting relationships with his riders while helping elevate the equipment and programs around them.

David Eller, Team Owner, Phoenix Racing:

“Steve Westfall’s résumé alone is extensive, but what’s even more impressive are

the relationships he’s built with each of his riders. Find a rider in the pits who has

worked under his guidance, and you’ll find a genuine level of admiration and respect. I really value the relationships we build with the riders who represent Phoenix Racing, and with Scuba onboard, I know we’ve brought in someone who shares that same outlook. 2027 is just the start of a new chapter for Phoenix Racing in this area of the sport, and one we strive to bring to the same winning level as our other programs, from Arenacross and GNCC to ATVMX. With Scuba’s addition, I know we’re now one step closer.”

Throughout his career, riders working under Westfall’s guidance have earned six AMA National Championships and 39 victories at the highest level of the sport. His

combination of technical knowledge, championship experience, and rider development made him a natural fit to lead Phoenix Racing Honda’s continued development of the CRF250R while also helping establish the technical structure and processes needed to move the team’s SuperMotocross program to the next level.

Gary Schlentz, Team Manager, Phoenix Racing:

“Over the past few years, we’ve worked hard to build the resources, supplier

relationships, and partnerships we need to make Phoenix Racing a frontrunner in

SMX. After just a few days of working with Scuba, it was pretty clear we brought in

the right guy to help us make the most of everything we’ve worked so hard to put in our tool chest. Steve has already brought a lot to the table as we put the pieces of this team together, and his experience is helping us look at how we can improve in a lot of different areas. His impact has already been invaluable, and I’m excited to see where we can take this program in 2027 and beyond.”

Westfall’s addition is just the beginning of a wave of news from Phoenix Racing Honda heading into the 2027 season, with a new rider lineup and several other exciting changes to the program set to be announced in the coming months.

Steve Westfall Career Highlights:

Technical or Team Manager for:

• 3x 250 Regional AMA Supercross Championships

• 1x 250 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

• 1x 450 AMA Supercross Championship

• 1x 450 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

• 1x 450 Canadian Pro Motocross Championship

AMA Results as Mechanic, Crew Chief, and Team Manager:

• 39 wins (Across 8 racers)

• 170 podiums (Across 15 racers)

• 291 top-five finishes (Across 18 racers)