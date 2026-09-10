Provisional 2027 MXGP Schedule Released

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

PROVISIONAL 2027 FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP CALENDAR ANNOUNCED

SHANGHAI (China) – Infront Moto Racing, together with the FIM, is pleased to announce the provisional calendar of the 2027 FIM Motocross World Championship. Twenty Grands Prix spread across four continents will decide the MXGP and MX2 world titles, with the season opening in Andalucia on 28 February and the year closing at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at Assen on 10 October.

In the beautiful region of Andalucia, Almonte will open proceedings with the MXGP of Andalucia, the Spanish venue that joined the calendar in 2026 and now takes on the role of season opener for both MXGP and MX2, along with WMX and EMX125 on the programme. Two weeks later the paddock crosses the Atlantic for the MXGP of Argentina on 14 March, as the much-appreciated venue of Bariloche welcomes MXGP for a second consecutive year.

The Paddock then comes back to Europe for a strong spring period. The MXGP of Italy on 28 March at Montevarchi, is directly followed by the MXGP of Sardegna at Riola Sardo on 4 April. Then the MXGP of Spain on 18 April, where the location is also to be announced, and the MXGP of Trentino at Pietramurata on 25 April.

May opens away from Europe. The MXGP of China returns to Shanghai on 2 May, moving from its September date into a spring slot that places one of the fastest growing markets in world motocross at the heart of the season. The Grand Prix also falls within the Labour Day holiday, one of the biggest public holidays in the Chinese calendar and a period of national celebration that brings the country together. To race in Shanghai across that weekend is a great honour for the championship and promises an exceptional atmosphere at the circuit.

The European core of the calendar then runs from late May to the end of June, with the MXGP of Portugal on 23 May at a venue to be announced, the MXGP of France on 30 May returns to Saint Jean d’Angély, the Charente-Maritime venue that last staged a Grand Prix in 2025, the MXGP of Latvia at Kegums on 13 June, the MXGP of Germany at Teutschenthal on 20 June and the MXGP of Great Britain at Foxhills on 27 June. In Foxhills, the presence of EMX250 was an essential part of the discussions around the British round. Adding the class was an important decision and a vital one for the future of British motocross, giving the country’s most talented young riders the opportunity to race at home in front of their own crowd.

A pause in July gives teams and riders a genuine mid season reset, and it is during that period that the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship takes place at Pärnu in Estonia on 18 July. Racing resumes with two of the most demanding weekends of the year, the MXGP of Czech Republic at Loket on 25 July and the MXGP of Flanders at Lommel on 1 August.

The run to the finish opens with the MXGP of Sweden at Uddevalla on 15 August and the MXGP of the Netherlands at Arnhem on 22 August, before the MXGP of Türkiye at Afyonkarahisar on 5 September. A further Grand Prix is scheduled for 12 September, with the host country and venue to be announced, and the MXGP of Australia at Darwin follows on 19 September. The championship then closes back in Europe, the MXGP of Switzerland on 3 October, at a venue to be confirmed, bringing down the curtain on the season one week before the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in The Netherlands at Assen.