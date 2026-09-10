The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team will have a four-rider lineup this weekend.

Levi Kitchen and Drew Adams will be joined by Nick Romano and Cameron McAdoo in Ohio to complete the team's lineup for the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship SMX Playoffs. Seth Hammaker, who crashed out of the High Point National, is out for the SMX Playoffs 1.

Kitchen DNF’d the first moto at Ironman and DNS’d the second, leaving the door open to speculation on whether or not the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider sustained some sort of injury. Kitchen is indeed healthy, and is lining up in Columbus. Kitchen is P2 in the 250SMX standings, where as Adams is 16th.

Romano (a back injury suffered at the Southwick National in July) and McAdoo (banged up at Salt Lake City Supercross finale in May) will be back in action but will both be racing the Wild Card (LCQ) races each round after finishing outside the top 20 in combined 250SMX points.

The following update is from Kawasaki:

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki Field Four Riders for SMX Playoffs Opener in Columbus

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen, Drew Adams, Nick Romano, and Cameron McAdoo are ready to take on the final three rounds of the 2026 season as the SuperMotocross Playoffs kick off this weekend in Columbus, Ohio. Historic Crew Stadium will host the opening playoff round for the first time, with half a million dollars on the line and the team prepared to bring the intensity.

The Playoffs begin with a points reset, putting Kitchen in a strong position with 22 points after finishing second in the combined regular-season standings. Kitchen and Adams will advance directly to the two main events, with each race running 20 minutes plus one lap. Romano and McAdoo, both returning from injury, will line up for the Wildcard race, where the top two finishers will transfer into the main event races. With three races remaining and plenty at stake, the push to the championship begins in Columbus.

Iain Southwell, Team Manager: