Leatt and Seager Co. Collab on Custom Justin Hill Race Kit for Columbus SMX Playoff 1

The following press release is from Leatt:

LEATT, Justin Hill AND SEAGER CO. UNVEIL A CUSTOM RACE KIT ROOTED IN THE AMERICAN WEST

Special Edition 5.5 Racewear collaboration brings Seager's vintage Western aesthetic from the ranch to the start gate

CAPE TOWN, South Africa: Leatt, the leading brand of head-to-toe protective equipment for Moto, MTB and a wide range of high-velocity sports, today launched a collaboration with professional Supercross and motocross racer Justin Hill and San Juan Capistrano, California-based Seager Co. The three-way partnership brings the look and character of Seager's Western-inspired lifestyle apparel to a custom motocross kit built for Justin on Leatt's performance-driven 5.5 Racewear platform.

Away from the racetrack, Hill spends much of his time on his ranch in Wyoming, where the Western lifestyle and wide-open outdoors are part of everyday life. It is a world that naturally connects with Seager Co. and the culture the brand represents. That connection became the foundation for a kit that feels distinctly Justin: inspired by how he lives and built for how he rides.

Built Around Justin

This partnership starts with Hill's life beyond racing. From competing at the highest level of the sport to working his Wyoming ranch, Hill's style and lifestyle are infused with the Western roots and outdoor culture behind Seager Co. That gave the collaboration an authentic starting point, blending influences from Hill's everyday life with the race-proven construction of Leatt 5.5 Racewear.

The result goes well beyond a standard gear graphic to be a reflection of Hill, both on and off the bike.

"Racing is where I make my living, but the ranch is where I live. Seager has always felt like the brand I actually wear when I'm not in moto gear, so putting that look on a Leatt kit just made sense. It's the first kit I've raced that feels like me from the boots up, and I can’t wait to see how everyone reacts to it.” - Justin Hill

Built on Leatt 5.5 Racewear

The kit is built on Leatt's 5.5 Racewear, the lightest race gear the brand has ever produced. The 5.5 platform pairs a lightweight, breathable jersey with a stretch-paneled, race-fit pant designed for freedom of movement and durability at the highest level of competition.

Justin will be wearing the special one off LEATT | SEAGER kit at this coming weekend’s 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Playoff round in Columbus, Ohio.