Justin Cooper to Miss Entire SMX Playoffs, Shift Focus to 2027 SuperMotocross Season

Yamaha has announced Justin Cooper will miss this year's Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs, which start this weekend.

Cooper went down hard at Hangtown and sustained a concussion. He missed multiple races but returned at Unadilla, only to miss the next two races. Cooper will rest and recover before shifting his focus to being fully healthy for the 2027 SMX season.

The following update is from Yamaha:

With limited time to prepare for the upcoming SMX World Championship Playoffs, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper shifts his focus to his 2027 campaign and will sit out the three-round postseason.⁠

Wil Hahn, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s 450 Team Manager:

“We were hoping to have Justin back for the playoffs, but without having much time on the bike, the best decision was to focus on the 2027 season and have him back fighting up front.”

Justin Cooper: