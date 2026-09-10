Winner of the opening round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway (Pala) with 2-1 motos scores and in possession of the red plate heading into the High Point National in June, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker was on a roll. However, after placing a hard-earned fifth in the opening moto at High Point, it all hit the dirt, literally, in moto two when Hammaker looped out and wound up with a badly torn labrum in his shoulder, which brought his summer to a rude and abrupt end.
“I felt amazing,” described Hammaker of just how he felt before the High Point National shunt. “This was my first time in the outdoors and being in the championship hunt and having the points lead. I had really good results and I just felt like I was riding at my best ever in the outdoors. To have that come to a halt as quick as it did was tough. It went from one extreme to the next really quick. That’s our sport and that can happen at any time.”
It’s now early September and Seth Hammaker is holding station down in the Sunshine State where he has been healing and rehabilitating in an effort to finally get back on the motorcycle and back behind the starting gate.
“I’m back in Florida right now and just doing some training,” explained the 2026 Daytona Supercross 250SX winner. “I get back on the bike next week, so I’m getting close. Yeah, we’ll see. I’m feeling pretty good. I’m pretty much almost done with recovery. I get back on the bike next week. Everything with rehab went really good. It went as good as I could ask for, really. I’m just trying to get the mobility at first and to get the strength back in it and make sure this thing is strong and ready to go. I spent a lot of time out in California with Dr. Gubernick and then went back home to Pennsylvania to visit my family for a little bit and now I’m back in Florida and getting ready to get back to it.”
Out of the fray since June, Hammaker is ready to get back to it all and keen to eliminate the feeling of the racing world going by without him.
“It’s no fun being on the sidelines, but unfortunately, it’s part of the sport,” pointed out the 25-year-old. “You have to take it for what it is and try and keep your mind busy. Yeah, I still watch the races, but it’s definitely hard watching the 250 class. I don’t have a problem watching the 450 class, just because that’s not the class that I race in right now. With the 250 class, I know I’m supposed to be out there and it sucks to watch but all in all, I just look forward to the future and doing everything I can to make sure I’m the best racer I can be when I get back. I’ve just tried to connected with my team guys and update them on the recovery. They know that I’m doing everything that I’m supposed to and whenever the time is right to come back, we can make the decision. Unfortunately, that won’t be until next supercross season, but at least I’ll have a good off-season to prepare myself and come in the best I can be for 2027.
"What’s important, especially with a shoulder injury like this with the labrum and the rotator cuff and any one of those soft tissue ligaments, is that it takes a while for it all to heal. I tried everything I could to possibly get back to racing, but at the end of the day, it wasn’t going to be the right move. Maybe pushing it too early would lead into something else or injury. It’s just not worth it to go out there and make a couple of bucks and maybe risk my health for 2027. We decided to put that behind us and just make sure it’s all fully recovered and to ease back into my riding. If I do everything that I’m supposed to and everything goes in the way that I have it planned in my head, it’s going to be a good year in 2027 for me. Just take it one day at a time and not get too far ahead of myself and just see what I can do. I’m excited. I know it’s all there. I know I have all the things that I need to compete up front and for the championship. Now it’s just full focus on getting back to racing. I’m looking forward to getting back out there and proving who I am. I know I can win. It’s a cool feeling. There is no better thing than to go win.”
So no racing for Seth Hammaker for the remainder of 2026?
“Yeah, that’s the plan,” answered Hammaker. “So no SMX for me. Yeah, just get back on the bike and ease into it and make sure everything is healthy and then start my off-season boot camp and look to 2027 supercross. I’m not sure if I’m East or West yet, but whatever one it will be, I’m excited for it. Yeah, I’m just ready to put full focus into this off-season and get that much better for next year. Every year I continue to grow and improve, so I can’t see anything different this year. I want to put all of my focus into that to go after these championships.”
And Seth Hammaker absolutely wants to win come the 2027 racing year.
“Yeah, I want to be a champion," he stated. " I believe that. I don’t really see any reason why I can’t go out and win every championship that I start in. Like I said, I just need to keep that focus and stay present one race at a time. I think if I can do that, then I’ll definitely be a champion. I’m just excited for it. I’ll be back on the bike next week. Next Monday I’m going to get on a KLX230, a pit bike. I want to get back to it on a little turn track. I’ll do that for a week or so and then I’ll get back on my 450 for outdoors for a few weeks before I get back to supercross. I can’t wait for next Monday just to get back on two wheels and having a motor underneath me. I’m looking forward to that.”