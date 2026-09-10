Out of the fray since June, Hammaker is ready to get back to it all and keen to eliminate the feeling of the racing world going by without him.

“It’s no fun being on the sidelines, but unfortunately, it’s part of the sport,” pointed out the 25-year-old. “You have to take it for what it is and try and keep your mind busy. Yeah, I still watch the races, but it’s definitely hard watching the 250 class. I don’t have a problem watching the 450 class, just because that’s not the class that I race in right now. With the 250 class, I know I’m supposed to be out there and it sucks to watch but all in all, I just look forward to the future and doing everything I can to make sure I’m the best racer I can be when I get back. I’ve just tried to connected with my team guys and update them on the recovery. They know that I’m doing everything that I’m supposed to and whenever the time is right to come back, we can make the decision. Unfortunately, that won’t be until next supercross season, but at least I’ll have a good off-season to prepare myself and come in the best I can be for 2027.

"What’s important, especially with a shoulder injury like this with the labrum and the rotator cuff and any one of those soft tissue ligaments, is that it takes a while for it all to heal. I tried everything I could to possibly get back to racing, but at the end of the day, it wasn’t going to be the right move. Maybe pushing it too early would lead into something else or injury. It’s just not worth it to go out there and make a couple of bucks and maybe risk my health for 2027. We decided to put that behind us and just make sure it’s all fully recovered and to ease back into my riding. If I do everything that I’m supposed to and everything goes in the way that I have it planned in my head, it’s going to be a good year in 2027 for me. Just take it one day at a time and not get too far ahead of myself and just see what I can do. I’m excited. I know it’s all there. I know I have all the things that I need to compete up front and for the championship. Now it’s just full focus on getting back to racing. I’m looking forward to getting back out there and proving who I am. I know I can win. It’s a cool feeling. There is no better thing than to go win.”