Once again serving as the emcees of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony were actor, director and former AMA Board Member Perry King and motorsports sideline reporter and motocross rider Laurette Nicoll, who led the festivities and interviewed the inductees on stage.

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame also took a moment to recognize the memories of the seven Hall of Famers who passed away over the past year, which includes George Barber, Ben Nighthorse Campbell, Mike Kidd, Mert Lawwill, J.N. Roberts, Jeff Smith and Steve Wise.

The AMA extends its gratitude to the supporters and partners for the 2026 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, including Yamaha Motor Corporation, Dunlop Motorcycle Tires, Ducati North America, KTM North America, MX Sports, Feld Entertainment, Baxley Companies, Phoenix Handlebars, Guts Factory Grip Seats, Stunt Double, the Broc Glover Family and Rob Buydos.

AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Each member of the Class of 2026 was officially inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame on Thursday, Sept. 10, and shared their motorcycling journey with the audience.

Russell Bobbitt

Thanks to his technical prowess and riding fluidity, Russell Bobbitt emerged as one of the greatest racers in modern AMA off-road racing. Hailing from Georgia, Bobbitt captured five career AMA National Enduro Championships (2006, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2016), while earning AMA Athlete of the Year honors in 2011.

In international competition, Bobbitt captured four gold and three silver medals while competing for the United States in the FIM Six Days Enduro (ISDE).

Today, Bobbitt operates his touring brand known as Gnarly Routes, which takes riders through epic adventure routes in the American West.

"[Being inducted] wasn’t anything I expected or thought would happen, but it’s quite the honor and it’s so special to be among so many greats in motorcycling. It’s neat to bring another rider from the Enduro discipline into the fold," Bobbitt said. "Thank you to the moto community. They offer their time, their resources, their couch, their land, and quality relationships that make it so enjoyable. I have to say, I like to go slow, as fast as possible, and I hope I can continue doing that on two wheels!"

Damon Bradshaw

Known as "The Beast from the East," Damon Bradshaw left an undeniable mark on American motocross, despite retiring from the sport at 21 years old.

Signing with Factory Yamaha at just 15 years old, Bradshaw became the youngest rider to win an AMA Supercross race in 1989. Throughout his career, Bradshaw tallied 35 AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross wins and won a pair of gold medals at the FIM Motocross of Nations as a member of Team USA in 1990 and 1991.

Following his stunning retirement from motocross, Bradshaw remained in motorsports by transitioning to Monster Jam, where he won the 2009 World Finals Freestyle Championship. To this day, Bradshaw has maintained a presence in motocross, serving as a brand ambassador and mentor for up-and-coming riders.

"I’d like to thank the other inductees who are here and thank everyone who came tonight. It means so much to have friends, family and industry people here tonight," Bradshaw said. "I’ll never forget my first race…if you’d told me that weekend that I’d have the success that I’ve had, I’d have never believed you… Again, I’d like to thank the American Motorcyclist Association. This is a great honor!"

Eraldo Ferracci

The Italian-born Eraldo Ferracci innovated road and drag racing in a number of ways, both as a competitor and a tuner.

Ferracci appeared on the scene in Italy in the 1960s, winning multiple national drag racing championships before moving to the United States in 1967. In the 1970s and 1980s, Ferracci's innovations led to multiple drag racing records and ultimately the creation of his brand, Fast by Ferracci Inc. in 1980.

In 1988, Ferracci founded the first American-based Ducati factory racing team, Fast by Ferracci Ducati. Ferracci led the team to a pair of FIM World Superbike Championships and two AMA Superbike Championships. Ferracci also created the Fast by Ferracci Husqvarna team, which became the first non-Japanese manufacturer team to win an AMA 125cc Pro Motocross race.

Thanks to his outstanding career in motorcycle competition, Ferracci is also a member of the FIM World Superbike Hall of Fame.

"It is an honor to be inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. I want to thank the AMA, the Hall of Fame, and the Life Members who voted for me," Ferracci said. "Thank you as well to the motorcycle media who covered Team Fast By Ferracci, and to the fans who have supported me for many years. Most of all, I want to thank my wife, family, and friends who have always been there for me."

Jake Johnson

Jake Johnson stands out as one of the most accomplished riders of the modern AMA Pro Flat Track era, a racer known for his technical precision and versatility.

Born in Camden, N.J., he started out on a Honda Z50, rose through the grassroots dirt track ranks, and turned professional in the early 2000s. He earned AMA Flat Track Rookie of the Year honors in 2002, then captured AMA Grand National Singles Championships in 2006 and 2008. Johnson reached his peak with back-to-back Grand National Championships in 2010 and 2011.

Over his career, he tallied 20 Grand National wins, excelling — and winning — across all track types: TT, Short Track, Half-Mile and Mile. Renowned for adaptability, he won titles on multiple brands and remained competitive well beyond his championship years, later transitioning into a respected mentor and development rider.

"What do you say being grouped with all these men and women here in Gold Jackets… You’ve got one of my child heroes, Kevin Windham here and Broc Glover, and what do you say to this crowd," Johnson said. "I never looked at myself in this category. I was just a kid who rode around in circles in flat track, but I’ve got this gold jacket on, so I guess I did good enough! I’d like to thank the AMA and Hall of Fame, making this so special for those of us who pour our hearts and souls into motorcycles day after day."

Gary Sellers

Since the 1970s, Gary Sellers has given his life to motorcycle education and advocacy in his home state of Ohio and throughout the country.

Getting his start prior to the creation of widespread motorcycle rights groups, Sellers’ efforts helped set the foundation for motorcycling advocacy at all levels of government. Sellers was one of the founding members of ABATE of Ohio and served as legislative agent for the organization for a decade. He was awarded the honorary Life Membership Award by ABATE of Ohio in 1997.

Alongside John “Farmer” Eggers, Sellers built a successful motorcycle safety training program in Ohio; it’s estimated the program has saved thousands of lives over the years.

Sellers is also a member of the Motorcycle Riders Foundation and Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Freedom Fighters halls of fame.

"We moved mountains in some areas and kept some mountains from crumbling," Sellers said. "I’m the face you see here tonight, but there is an army of hundreds of motorcyclist activists in every state. I’m very happy I was able to play a small part in it. I leave you with these four words - motorcycling, the good life!"

Dale Walker

A lifelong devotion to drag racing led Dale “Holeshot” Walker to become one of the most noteworthy engineers in all of motorcycle racing.

Walker not only designed and produced over 450 top-tier products for racers and street riders worldwide, but also transformed how people tuned their machines. He created detailed guides — including illustrations on engine building, and how to ride the quarter mile videos — so those with a basic understanding of mechanics could install and utilize his groundbreaking equipment.

Walker was also a successful national-level drag racer, part-time road racer and instructor with a noteworthy resume, which included over 50 national records, and four National Drag Racing Championships including AMA Drag Bike. He was also the first to have a motorcycle drag racing school in the mid-‘80s, and also tested for magazines, and rode for AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Sandy Kosman for over 10 years.

Walker is now retired due to an ongoing cancer battle, but still working on fast motorcycles, and helping younger riders and others build their own machines.

"This is such a huge honor for me, and I’d like to thank the AMA for what they’ve done for our sport since 1924 and all the Life Members who voted for me and the many committed AMA members," Walker said. "Who would have ever thought that this young 21-year-old kid who started in his garage and named his shop Holeshot Performance would be standing here today? I love you Mom and Dad…I did it!"

AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Legend Broc Glover

Newly minted AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Legend Broc Glover also addressed the crowd, and shared plenty of information about his life as a world-renowned motorcyclist.

Glover is a six-time AMA National Motocross Champion — completed on the back of 45 career wins in AMA Supercross and motocross — and two-time Trophy des Nations winner. Since his induction to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2000, Glover has been a consistent presence in the motocross community, serving as Dunlop Tires’ Senior Manager of Off-Road Racing and earning the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Lifetime Achievement Award and the MXGP Lifetime Career Award.

"I would like to congratulate the Class of 2026 inductees. It is an honor to have you all as members of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame," Glover said. "And thank you to the AMA and the entire Hall of Fame staff and volunteers…I never felt that giving back to the sport and promoting motorcycling was something I owed. Compelling others to experience the joy I received from motorcycles was my reward. And it is actually an honor to still be asked to help promote and give back to the sport. And I am so proud of the heights that it has reached."

For more information on the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, visit MotorcycleMuseum.org.

Main image by Willy Browning