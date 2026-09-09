What Does the Columbus SMX Playoffs Track Look Like? Watch: Track Map Video
September 9, 2026, 8:45am
The 2026 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Playoffs start this weekend.
The first round will take place at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on September 12; round two will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on September 19; and the finale will take place at Thunder Ridge Nature Area in Ridgedale, Missouri on September 26.
Take a lap around Historic Crew Stadium for the first round of the SMX Playoffs.
Related:
- SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 1Saturday, September 12
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveSeptember 12 - 12:00 AM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveSeptember 12 - 9:30 AM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 12 - 2:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 12 - 2:30 PM
- Gate DropLiveSeptember 12 - 3:00 PM
- Gate DropLiveSeptember 12 - 3:00 PM
- Post-Race ShowLiveSeptember 12 - 6:00 PM
- Post-Race ShowLiveSeptember 12 - 6:00 PM
- Encore PresentationSeptember 13 - 4:00 PM
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