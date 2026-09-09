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What Does the Columbus SMX Playoffs Track Look Like? Watch: Track Map Video

September 9, 2026, 8:45am
Columbus, OH SMX Playoff 1Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

The 2026 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Playoffs start this weekend.

The first round will take place at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on September 12; round two will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on September 19; and the finale will take place at Thunder Ridge Nature Area in Ridgedale, Missouri on September 26.

Take a lap around Historic Crew Stadium for the first round of the SMX Playoffs.

Related: Track Maps for All Three New Venues for 2026 SMX Playoffs

  • SuperMotocross

    SMX Playoff 1

     Saturday, September 12
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      September 12 - 12:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      September 12 - 9:30 AM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      September 12 - 2:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      September 12 - 2:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Gate Drop 
      Live
      September 12 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Gate Drop 
      Live
      September 12 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Post-Race Show 
      Live
      September 12 - 6:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Post-Race Show 
      Live
      September 12 - 6:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Encore Presentation
      September 13 - 4:00 PM
      NBC
SMX Playoff 1 SuperMotocross TV & Streaming Schedule

Round 1: Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio | September 12, 2026

Buy Tickets Now

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