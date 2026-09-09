What Does the Columbus SMX Playoffs Track Look Like? Watch: Track Map Video

The 2026 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Playoffs start this weekend.

The first round will take place at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on September 12; round two will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on September 19; and the finale will take place at Thunder Ridge Nature Area in Ridgedale, Missouri on September 26.

Take a lap around Historic Crew Stadium for the first round of the SMX Playoffs.

Related: Track Maps for All Three New Venues for 2026 SMX Playoffs