Report: Jorge Prado Set to Pick Career Number in 2027, Sources Say He Will Pick #61

We’re hearing from reliable sources that Jorge Prado may be going back to #61, the digit he wore in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), as his career number here in the United States of America.

The Spaniard rebounded from a terrible 2025 to earn a chance to pick his number for ’27 and beyond.

Prado raced as #111 in 2024 450SX and earned enough points in his handful of races to earn national number #70 for 2025. Then, he earned national number #26 for '26. This year went much better, and Prado scored enough points to pick a career number for the immediate future.

If he wins a race with the #61 in 2027, it will mark only the second time anyone in AMA history has a SX or MX (or SMX) with the #61—the first and only other time was Max Anstie this past year at Anaheim!