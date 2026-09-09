Along the way while running through the testing laps, did Hill and the Team Tedder crew go to work on the overall performance of the KTM 450 SF-X?

“No, not really,’ answered Hill. “The bike is pretty much the same. I mean, I might change a couple of things. I might try some chassis stuff, just because we have kind of a hybrid set of tracks coming up. I’m going to try some stuff and split the difference a little bit between our bikes because our motocross setup and our supercross setup are done very, very differently. I mean almost none of the things that I chose for supercross, I chose for outdoors. It’s kind of funny. Yeah, we’ll play with it. We’re probably going to split the difference on a couple items and just see what we like.

“You know what?” furthered Hill. “I’ll say this. I hate to hold anything too close to the vest. That’s not what I like to do, but if I’m being honest, we’re kind of, and I don’t want to say done developing with this motorcycle, but we’re just so close to the tail end with this bike. Obviously, I’m working closely with KTM right now to work on the 2027 bike a lot. We’re doing a lot of fun stuff with that at the moment. And we’ll do that between the playoffs, as well. We’re just sort of secretly getting some of that stuff squared away. Unfortunately, nothing to be revealed. They’re definitely playing that one close to the vest. Dude, it’s the best bike right now. It definitely has its things that you have to factor for, but once you figure it out dude, I think it’s a fantastic motorcycle. To be honest with you, I think it’s easier to setup for motocross. Obviously, we put together a bike for motocross just now for Ironman for one race. It is definitely easier to assemble a motocross bike. Truthfully, the components that come on the bike from the factory are just that. They are tried and true on a motocross track. We have to change a lot, but it’s all rider preference, honestly. I definitely am running quite a bit different stuff than, say, Eli Tomac has been running this last year. We just set up the bike so differently. He really has that thing jacked up in the rear. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this, but I’ve rode his spec and it’s a trip, dude. He obviously has his style that works with it. It’s crazy to me as a guy that doesn’t ride the same way. I’m sure he would hate my motorcycle because it’s just set up so differently. You can make a lot of changes on these bikes nowadays. I mean everybody has their mindset to try to make the best component for everything. There is so much available, dude. Honestly, it’s crazy.”

Can it be easy to get lost when going through the motorcycle and making technical changes and modifications?

“Dude, to be honest with you, no,” answered Hill. “Not for me these days. When I was younger, I would get lost really easy. But man, I haven’t had that feeling in some time. I’ve set my mind that that is possible. You never want to try more than one thing at a time. I mean that’s obvious. There are ways to go about development that I do differently than I did when I was younger. I haven’t had that lost feeling in a long time, which is good because the sport is so mental that you have to believe in what you’ve put together, whether it’s the best thing on the track or not. You’ve got to believe that it’s going to work for you.”

Hill weighed in on the Ironman Pro National and the amazing amount of strength and endurance it took to power through the fierce two-moto outing in the muggy Midwest.

“I honestly didn’t think I was going to do that race,” he pointed out. “We were considering doing Washougal and then we prioritized the World Supercross over that. To be honest, dude, by the second moto, I was like, ‘All right, I’m starting to feel okay.’ It wasn’t too bad anymore. It’s just a different game, dude. I could get used to it and I can get down with some motocross, but it’s not my focus anymore. It’s not even in my contract. It’s not something that is in my focus to do, but you know what? I was proud that I was able to achieve what I went there to do. My thing is supercross. That’s no secret. If I show up in Columbus and it’s pretty much a supercross race, it’s like, ‘Dude, I’ve got a shot. I can win this thing. I know I can show up and win the thing.’ But at Ironman, yeah, we got there and I did my fair share of complaining about having to ride for that long and with that many bumps and in the heat and all that, but, yeah, we go through it. I was happy at the end.”