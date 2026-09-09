‘A Love Letter to Glamis’ and 100Percent’s 2027 Goggle and Glove Collection
Glamis. Unique. Vast. Natural. Free. It’s impossible to describe the flowing sand dunes and terrain of Glamis in one word.
With no present trails, ruts, rocks or trees, Glamis presents endless possibilities of lines, and natural features of bowls, ridges, gaps and transitions.
“My experiences there have always been heavy,” says Nick Tomasunas. “Sending massive jumps and going wide open.”
At Glamis, the terrain is alive, constantly reshaped by wind and weather. No two ridges are alike and none stay exactly the same forever. “It’s unlike anything I’ve ever experienced anywhere else due to the scale of the dunes,” Tomasunas admits.
Before you even throw a leg over the bike, Glamis pulls you in. The scale, the silence, the way the dunes move, it all feels otherworldly, like the desert is inviting you to rewrite the rules of how a motorcycle moves.
“Riding in Glamis is one of the highest forms of creativity on two wheels,” says Cole Seely. “The endless dunes require a keen eye to connect take offs to landings.”
Lines appear, disappear, and reappear as the light changes. Transitions hide in plain sight until you’re on top of them. Every ridge feels like a question, every bowl like an answer. “And there’s no feeling quite like testing a jump for the first time in the sand,” Seely admits.
In Glamis, the possibilities are only limited by your imagination.
The 2027 100Percent Goggle and Glove lineup is our love letter to that sensation—built for riders who charge into the next dune, always seeking the perfect line.
Every frame, lens, material, and fit detail of the 100Percent’s 2027 Collection carries the clarity for reading terrain at speed, protection for the unexpected, and performance that stays locked‑in through it all. This is product shaped by Glamis’ spirit, the flow, the freedom, and the kind of riding that reminds you why you fell in love with riding motorcycles in the first place. A tribute to the place where imagination becomes momentum.
This is our love letter to Glamis.
To learn more about 100Percent’s 2027 Collection of Goggles and Gloves, visit 100percent.com.