Full 2026 Motocross of Nations Teams List - Provisional Entry List Released

Team Netherlands arrive with the sport's biggest storyline. Jeffrey Herlings sealed his sixth world title, and third in MXGP, at the MXGP of Türkiye on his debut season with Honda HRC. Kay de Wolf's continued absence through injury leaves the Dutch MXGP seat still to be filled, but with Herlings on the gate and Roan Van De Moosdijk, the Netherlands remain a team nobody will discount.

Team Belgium could be the story of the weekend if Lucas Coenen returns to his best form. Alongside twin brother Sacha and Liam Everts, it's a squad built on talent and youth while Italy, sixth at the last edition, bring Andrea Adamo into his MXGP rookie season in good form, with Andrea Bonacorsi and Ferruccio Zanchi adding some great skills to the team.

Team Slovenia will be looking to repeat or improve on last year's fifth-place finish, a squad anchored by five-time World Champion Tim Gajser, Jan Pancar and Jan Peklaj.

Among the outsiders, Team Latvia stand out. The Reisulis brothers have gotten into their rhythm this season, battling at the top in MX2 and pairing them with former world champion Pauls Jonass gives the team a shot at upsetting the established order. There will also be usual candidates to play the troublemakers with Team Switzerland and Jeremy Seewer, Team Sweden with Isak Gifting and Team Germany.

Beyond the European and North American contenders, the entry list underlines how global the Motocross of Nations has become. Brazil's Fabio Santos and Enzo Lopes, South Africa lead by the talented Camden Mc Lellan, Japan's Kainosuke Oshiro, Haruki Yokoyama and Yuki Okura, alongside squads from, Morocco, Mexico, Chile and Iceland, will all be racing for their flags at Ernée.

Several slots remain open ahead of the event, including the Netherlands' third rider and Brazil's MX2 entry, with the final list to be confirmed closer to race day.