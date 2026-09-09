Full 2026 Motocross of Nations Teams List - Provisional Entry List Released
The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:
PREVISIONAL 2026 MONSTER ENERGY FIM MXoN ENTRY LIST
SHANGHAI (China) – Infront Moto Racing is delighted to share the provisional entry list for the 2026 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations! Take a look at the official list featuring 33 nations that will be represented at the circuit Raymond Demy in Ernée, France, on 2-3-4 October.
Host nation Team France will look to add to their record at the scene of their 2023 triumph, when Romain Febvre, Maxime Renaux and Tom Vialle won the Trophée Chamberlain in front of a record 102,000-strong crowd. This year Team France's Febvre leads the MXGP class, with Mathis Valin in MX2 and Vialle completing the trio in OPEN, under team manager Gautier Paulin.
Team USA arrive with Cooper Webb, Chance Hymas and Levi Kitchen, looking to add another chapter to their history as the most decorated nation in the event, while Team Australia's line-up is headed by Jed Beaton alongside Alex Larwood and Aaron Tanti. On the other side, Team Australia will try to defend their title with a different team than they had last year. This year, the Australians will race with Jed Beaton, Alex Larwood and Aaron Tanti.
From Europe, one of the team to beat will be Team Spain going there as some of the strong favourites. Jorge Prado, a four-time world champion, spearheads the MXGP effort, while Guillem Farres joins in MX2 chasing what could be his first world title of the year and Ruben Fernandez, a squad with genuine depth at both ends.
- MXoN
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)Sunday, October 4
- Opening Press ConferenceLiveOctober 2 - 8:30 AM
- BallotLiveOctober 2 - 9:00 AM
- Teams Press ConferenceLiveOctober 2 - 10:00 AM
- Teams PresentationLiveOctober 2 - 3:00 PM
- BLU CRU 65ccLiveOctober 3 - 11:05 AM
- BLU CRU 85ccLiveOctober 3 - 11:40 AM
- MXGP Qualifying HeatLiveOctober 3 - 12:20 PM
- Inside Paddock Part 1LiveOctober 3 - 1:05 PM
- MX2 Qualifying HeatLiveOctober 3 - 1:20 PM
- Inside Paddock Part 2LiveOctober 3 - 2:05 PM
- OPEN Qualifying HeatLiveOctober 3 - 2:20 PM
- Final CLiveOctober 3 - 3:20 PM
- BLU CRU 125ccLiveOctober 4 - 7:15 AM
- Final BLiveOctober 4 - 8:50 AM
- Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)LiveOctober 4 - 11:00 AM
- Inside Paddock Part 3LiveOctober 4 - 12:05 PM
- Race 2 (MX2 & OPEN)LiveOctober 4 - 12:30 PM
- Inside Paddock Part 4LiveOctober 4 - 1:35 PM
- Race 3 (OPEN & MXGP)LiveOctober 4 - 1:55 PM
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Team Netherlands arrive with the sport's biggest storyline. Jeffrey Herlings sealed his sixth world title, and third in MXGP, at the MXGP of Türkiye on his debut season with Honda HRC. Kay de Wolf's continued absence through injury leaves the Dutch MXGP seat still to be filled, but with Herlings on the gate and Roan Van De Moosdijk, the Netherlands remain a team nobody will discount.
Team Belgium could be the story of the weekend if Lucas Coenen returns to his best form. Alongside twin brother Sacha and Liam Everts, it's a squad built on talent and youth while Italy, sixth at the last edition, bring Andrea Adamo into his MXGP rookie season in good form, with Andrea Bonacorsi and Ferruccio Zanchi adding some great skills to the team.
Team Slovenia will be looking to repeat or improve on last year's fifth-place finish, a squad anchored by five-time World Champion Tim Gajser, Jan Pancar and Jan Peklaj.
Among the outsiders, Team Latvia stand out. The Reisulis brothers have gotten into their rhythm this season, battling at the top in MX2 and pairing them with former world champion Pauls Jonass gives the team a shot at upsetting the established order. There will also be usual candidates to play the troublemakers with Team Switzerland and Jeremy Seewer, Team Sweden with Isak Gifting and Team Germany.
Beyond the European and North American contenders, the entry list underlines how global the Motocross of Nations has become. Brazil's Fabio Santos and Enzo Lopes, South Africa lead by the talented Camden Mc Lellan, Japan's Kainosuke Oshiro, Haruki Yokoyama and Yuki Okura, alongside squads from, Morocco, Mexico, Chile and Iceland, will all be racing for their flags at Ernée.
Several slots remain open ahead of the event, including the Netherlands' third rider and Brazil's MX2 entry, with the final list to be confirmed closer to race day.