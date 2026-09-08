250SMX

Cole Davies (1 Seed): Is it possible that there’s no longer a reason to bench race about the 250 class, and Cole Davies is just “the guy” now for the foreseeable future? His case with two titles already is a good one, but there are too many 250 guys with momentum to just assume Davies will dominate. He won’t get to use his whoop speed here, but he didn’t need that in Pro Motocross. He will get to take advantage of his starts, which have been insane for the last few months. Cole is gonna be tough to beat, we know that, but in a three-round series anything can happen.

Jo Shimoda (12 Seed): Here’s someone that knows how quickly the Playoffs can change. Haiden Deegan had the dial set to domination last year until Levi Kitchen took him out at the second race, and Jo Shimoda stepped in to clean up the mess. This year Jo is in a tough spot, as an ill-timed collarbone break just as he was getting going ended his Pro Motocross title hopes. It also torpedoed his rankings, as he sits just 12th as the playoffs begin, already 15 points behind Davies. Jo always does well in the Playoffs, though. Can he get some luck and get back in this?

Levi Kitchen (2 Seed): Here’s what’s wild about sports. Just a few weeks ago Levi looked like the fastest 250 rider of all, and he had a good shot at the Pro Motocross Championship. Ironman was brutal, though, so it’s almost like Levi has been forgotten about as a contender. If he can get himself back mentally after that one, and isn’t too banged up from a multitude of crashes, he could be right back to being the fastest guy. Starts will really matter in these races, and Levi hasn’t had too many good ones in a long time. He actually was improving his starts toward the end of Pro Motocross, though. Can you imagine how different his year looks if he rallies right now?

Ryder DiFrancesco (3 Seed): Wait, Ryder D is the 3 seed? Yes, yes, he is! That’s how consistent Ryder has been indoors and out this year, but he doesn’t have a win, so that makes it look different. Ryder D is soclose to jumping to that next level, the confidence of a win could do it. Sky is the limit after that.