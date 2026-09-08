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Video: Watch McGrath, Baylor, Villopoto, and Hodges Rip the All-New 2027 KX327 and KX327X Two-Strokes!

September 8, 2026, 10:50am

The following text is from Kawasaki:

This isn’t just a takeover, it’s a 2-Stroke Revolution. Join “Showtime” Jeremy McGrath, GNCC Legend Steward Baylor, SMX Champion Ryan Villopoto, and Freeride Icon Axell Hodges as they show you how to have a good time on the new 2027 KX327 and KX327X.  

An all-new 327cc fuel-injected 2-stroke engine combined with a lightweight aluminum frame and performance components has redefined the modern 2-stroke. 

Discover the new 2027 KX327 and KX327X

Recommended Reading

Watch: 2027 Kawasaki KX250F Bike Intro - First Ride and Initial Impressions: How Many Changes Are Made? Thu Aug 27 Watch: 2027 Kawasaki KX250F Bike Intro - First Ride and Initial Impressions: How Many Changes Are Made? Inside Info on the New Kawasaki KX327 Two Stroke Wed Jun 3 Inside Info on the New Kawasaki KX327 Two Stroke Kawasaki Introduces 2027 Off-Road Lineup Tue Jun 2 Kawasaki Introduces 2027 Off-Road Lineup The KX 327: Kawasaki's New Two-Strokes Are Finally Here! Tue Jun 2 The KX 327: Kawasaki's New Two-Strokes Are Finally Here!
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