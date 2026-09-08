The following text is from Kawasaki:

This isn’t just a takeover, it’s a 2-Stroke Revolution. Join “Showtime” Jeremy McGrath, GNCC Legend Steward Baylor, SMX Champion Ryan Villopoto, and Freeride Icon Axell Hodges as they show you how to have a good time on the new 2027 KX327 and KX327X.

An all-new 327cc fuel-injected 2-stroke engine combined with a lightweight aluminum frame and performance components has redefined the modern 2-stroke.

Discover the new 2027 KX327 and KX327X