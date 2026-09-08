VENUM, the global leader in combat sports equipment, takes a major new step in its development by entering the motorsports world with the launch of VENUM MX, its very first line of technical off-road motorcycle gear.

Designed to meet the demands of motocross riders, the VENUM MX range combines textile innovation, performance, durability, and style, while preserving the brand’s strong DNA: self-improvement and technical precision.

“Entering the motocross world is no coincidence: VENUM shares these same values of combativeness, commitment, and pushing beyond one’s limits. We want to bring our technical expertise to a market undergoing significant transformation, and offer riders an innovative, high-performance alternative.” — Louis Caze, Head of Development VENUM & Manager VENUM Motorsports.

Developed in collaboration with rider and technical consultant Gautier Paulin, this first collection embodies VENUM’s ambition to become a major player in the off-road market.

“I’ve been involved since the very first prototypes. The technical choices, materials, and overall approach demonstrate real ambition. VENUM is entering the market with the intent to shake things up.” — Gautier Paulin, VENUM MX Rider.

Designed to deliver the perfect balance between comfort, lightness, and durability, the collection is aimed at both amateur riders and competitors.

“VENUM built its reputation on demanding products designed for elite athletes. Our arrival in motocross follows the same logic: offering high-performance equipment featuring innovations and a strong identity unique to the brand.” — Julien Marty, Marketing & Athletes Manager VENUM Motorsports.

This launch marks a historic milestone for VENUM, confirming its intention to expand its expertise beyond combat sports and bring a new, modern, and ambitious energy to the motocross market."

Discover the full MX range now on the VENUM.COM website.

VENUM MX 2027