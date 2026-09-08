SMX Field Ready for SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final
The following press release is from the SuperMotocross League:
World’s Top 20 Athletes Set for SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final
Eli Tomac to Close Legendary Career at Final Three Postseason Races
ELLENTON, Fla. /MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The road to the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final began in Anaheim, California in January and concluded on Saturday, August 29 in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The 17-round Monster Energy Supercross Championship saw Ken Roczen battle back from a 31-point deficit to defeat Hunter Lawrence in a nail-biting finish in Salt Lake City. Finishing second in Supercross, Lawrence took all that momentum into the 11-round Pro Motocross Championship and won his first premier class title.
The field is now set for the world’s top 20 athletes to compete for the sport’s ultimate World Championship title and the prestige that comes from overcoming adversity through a 28-round, dual-discipline (indoor and outdoor) season, plus two SMX Playoffs and a Final. Hunter Lawrence enters the postseason as the top seed in combined Supercross and Pro Motocross points.
- SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 1Saturday, September 12
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveSeptember 12 - 12:00 AM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveSeptember 12 - 9:30 AM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 12 - 2:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 12 - 2:30 PM
- Gate DropLiveSeptember 12 - 3:00 PM
- Gate DropLiveSeptember 12 - 3:00 PM
- Post-Race ShowLiveSeptember 12 - 6:00 PM
- Post-Race ShowLiveSeptember 12 - 6:00 PM
- Encore PresentationSeptember 13 - 4:00 PM
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Following the final race of the Pro Motocross season, six-time champion Eli Tomac announced his retirement which will take effect after the SMX World Championship Final in Ridgedale, Missouri. Sixteen years and three months after winning the Hangtown Motocross Classic in his Pro Motocross debut, Tomac will retire from professional offroad motorcycle racing. The most dominant racer in his heyday, Tomac’s retirement marks the end of an era.
Last year’s postseason run saw two of the sport’s brightest stars cement their place in the history books as Japanese athlete Jo Shimoda won his very first 250 SMX World Championship while era-defining Jett Lawrence successfully defended his 450 SMX World Championship and became the first athlete to win three back-to-back SMX titles in the premier class. Jo Shimoda will return to defend his title but unfortunately Jett Lawrence will have to forgoe the postseason due to a required surgery on his ankle.
Columbus sits at the heart of the Midwest, a region long known for its enthusiastic motorsports fan base and deep grassroots racing culture. Ohio has produced generations of riders and racing fans, making Historic Crew Stadium a natural fit for the SMX World Championship Playoffs. Every square foot of the venue’s expansive floor space will be utilized to create a unique SMX track layout that will include a large contingent of sand; an elevated start and use of an existing stage built into the stands.
Southern California is a staple in the Supercross and Motocross racing history books, making the area highly desirable for racing when the opportunity is presented. The 2026 regular season began in California in January and for only the second time in its history will also include a postseason round late in the year. Situated in the greater Los Angeles area, Dignity Health Sports Park brings the Playoffs to a market with a long-standing connection to the sport and a strong motorsports and media presence. Sand will be integrated into the track design to create a more natural terrain environment.
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The Monster Energy SMX World Championship will culminate in a special Final at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri, which has already drawn rave reviews as one of the most picturesque and jaw-dropping venues in North America. Set within a stunning natural amphitheater, Thunder Ridge Nature Arena presents a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience that promises to create unforgettable memories by combining the natural beauty of the Ozarks with the striking architecture that seamlessly integrates into the surrounding environment.
The SMX World Championship Final will offer world-class racing alongside a premier stay at Big Cedar Lodge, the Official Accommodations partner, featuring championship-level golf, exceptional restaurants and an immersive outdoor experience across its iconic resort. The natural terrain at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena will provide the most Motocross-inspired track design of this year’s postseason with natural elevation, rough sections, and one-of-a-kind viewing options close to the track that fans have come to expect.
Fans can expect a two-day experience in Columbus, Ohio and Ridgedale, Missouri as these rounds will offer both a Friday and Saturday FanFest experience. Friday’s FanFest will feature access to the prerace press conference, practice riding sessions, and the SMX Insiders Live show.
SMX Playoff 2 in Los Angeles will be a one day event and will include access to all the race teams, athletes, and experiential activities in a one-day Saturday FanFest experience format.
A variety of travel packages will be available to fans for the SMX World Championship Final. Please visit SuperMotocross.com for more details. Fans can purchase hotel and camping accommodations that include many ticketing and VIP experience options.