Following the final race of the Pro Motocross season, six-time champion Eli Tomac announced his retirement which will take effect after the SMX World Championship Final in Ridgedale, Missouri. Sixteen years and three months after winning the Hangtown Motocross Classic in his Pro Motocross debut, Tomac will retire from professional offroad motorcycle racing. The most dominant racer in his heyday, Tomac’s retirement marks the end of an era.

Last year’s postseason run saw two of the sport’s brightest stars cement their place in the history books as Japanese athlete Jo Shimoda won his very first 250 SMX World Championship while era-defining Jett Lawrence successfully defended his 450 SMX World Championship and became the first athlete to win three back-to-back SMX titles in the premier class. Jo Shimoda will return to defend his title but unfortunately Jett Lawrence will have to forgoe the postseason due to a required surgery on his ankle.

Columbus sits at the heart of the Midwest, a region long known for its enthusiastic motorsports fan base and deep grassroots racing culture. Ohio has produced generations of riders and racing fans, making Historic Crew Stadium a natural fit for the SMX World Championship Playoffs. Every square foot of the venue’s expansive floor space will be utilized to create a unique SMX track layout that will include a large contingent of sand; an elevated start and use of an existing stage built into the stands.

Southern California is a staple in the Supercross and Motocross racing history books, making the area highly desirable for racing when the opportunity is presented. The 2026 regular season began in California in January and for only the second time in its history will also include a postseason round late in the year. Situated in the greater Los Angeles area, Dignity Health Sports Park brings the Playoffs to a market with a long-standing connection to the sport and a strong motorsports and media presence. Sand will be integrated into the track design to create a more natural terrain environment.