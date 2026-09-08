With Lachlan “Lala” Turner's third Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) in as many years, this puts her tied for third on the all-time championship win list, with Kylie Fasnacht.

Lala is also on the very short list of women to win the championship more than once since the start of the WMX (then called Women’s Motocross League or WML) in 1996. Only five women have ever won more than one title. With Jessica Patterson winning an astounding seven!

Multi-Time WMX Champions

Stefy Bau (1999 and 2002)

Kylie Fasnacht (2015, 2016, 2017)

Lala Turner (2024, 2025, 2026)

Ashley Fiolek (2008, 2009, 2011, 2012)

Jessica Patterson (2000, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2013)

Will Turner be able to move up the list and tie Fiolek in the coming years?