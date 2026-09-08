Now that the dust has settled on the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and three champions have been crowned, we have more insight on what the standings look like for the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs.

New year, new championship, new venues...new champions? We are guaranteed at least a new 450SMX champion with three-time 450SMX Champion Jett Lawrence out for this year's playoffs with ankle surgery scheduled for Wednesday, September 9.

As we covered in the pre-Ironman National Pro Motocross finale write-up about the SMX standings, Hunter Lawrence (450SMX) and Cole Davies (250SMX) have locked up P1 overall in their respective classes. That will mean the duo will enter with 25 qualifying points at this weekend's first playoff round in Ohio.

Levi Kitchen locked up P2 in the 250SMX Class entering the Pro Motocross finale and Jorge Prado's 1-1 day boosted him to second overall in 450SMX, so they will both enter with 22 points. Cooper Webb (450SMX) and Ryder DiFrancesco (250SMX) sit third in their respective classes (20 points each). Chance Hymas (18 points) and Julien Beaumer (17 points) round out the 250SMX top five as Jett Lawrence and Dylan Ferrandis round out the 450SMX top five. Again, no Jett Lawrence for the playoffs, so the Wild Card (LCQ) race will take an extra rider each weekend to replace the #1 Honda.

Other notable positions in:

250SMX: 2025 250SMX Champion Jo Shimoda in 12th with ten points, Landen Gordon in 20th with two points as Nick Romano is 21st (Wild Card bound) with zero points.

450SMX: Haiden Deegan seventh with 15 points, Eli Tomac eighth with 14 points, 2026 450SX Champion Ken Roczen in tenth with 12 points, and Justin Hill snagged the final automatic transfer spot of 20th (two points) ahead of Mitchell Harrison.

Shane McElrath, Benny Bloss, Colt Nichols, and Jason Anderson are all confirmed in for this weekend and will race the Wild Card races. We included the provisional entry list for this weekend, but it is not final yet!

Check out the this weekend's race schedule and full qualifying positions/points for the playoffs below.