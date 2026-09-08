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2026 SMX Playoffs Standings Entering Round 1 in Ohio

2026 SMX Playoffs Standings Entering Round 1 in Ohio

September 8, 2026, 3:10pm
Columbus, OH SMX Playoff 1Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

Now that the dust has settled on the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and three champions have been crowned, we have more insight on what the standings look like for the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs.

New year, new championship, new venues...new champions? We are guaranteed at least a new 450SMX champion with three-time 450SMX Champion Jett Lawrence out for this year's playoffs with ankle surgery scheduled for Wednesday, September 9.

As we covered in the pre-Ironman National Pro Motocross finale write-up about the SMX standings, Hunter Lawrence (450SMX) and Cole Davies (250SMX) have locked up P1 overall in their respective classes. That will mean the duo will enter with 25 qualifying points at this weekend's first playoff round in Ohio.

Levi Kitchen locked up P2 in the 250SMX Class entering the Pro Motocross finale and Jorge Prado's 1-1 day boosted him to second overall in 450SMX, so they will both enter with 22 points. Cooper Webb (450SMX) and Ryder DiFrancesco (250SMX) sit third in their respective classes (20 points each). Chance Hymas (18 points) and Julien Beaumer (17 points) round out the 250SMX top five as Jett Lawrence and Dylan Ferrandis round out the 450SMX top five. Again, no Jett Lawrence for the playoffs, so the Wild Card (LCQ) race will take an extra rider each weekend to replace the #1 Honda. 

Other notable positions in:
250SMX: 2025 250SMX Champion Jo Shimoda in 12th with ten points, Landen Gordon in 20th with two points as Nick Romano is 21st (Wild Card bound) with zero points. 

450SMX: Haiden Deegan seventh with 15 points, Eli Tomac eighth with 14 points, 2026 450SX Champion Ken Roczen in tenth with 12 points, and Justin Hill snagged the final automatic transfer spot of 20th (two points) ahead of Mitchell Harrison.

Shane McElrath, Benny Bloss, Colt Nichols, and Jason Anderson are all confirmed in for this weekend and will race the Wild Card races. We included the provisional entry list for this weekend, but it is not final yet!

Check out the this weekend's race schedule and full qualifying positions/points for the playoffs below.

  • SuperMotocross

    SMX Playoff 1

     Saturday, September 12
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      September 12 - 12:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      September 12 - 9:30 AM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      September 12 - 2:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      September 12 - 2:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Gate Drop 
      Live
      September 12 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Gate Drop 
      Live
      September 12 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Post-Race Show 
      Live
      September 12 - 6:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Post-Race Show 
      Live
      September 12 - 6:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Encore Presentation
      September 13 - 4:00 PM
      NBC
SMX Playoff 1 SuperMotocross TV & Streaming Schedule

Qualifying Points and Positions

450SMX SMX Playoff Combined Points

SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 820 25
2Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 590 22
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 579 20
4Jett Lawrence
Jett Lawrence 		Landsborough, Australia Australia 472 18
5Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 444 17
6Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 438 16
7Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 404 15
8Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 396 14
9R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 384 13
10Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 349 12
11Justin Cooper
Justin Cooper 		Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 347 11
12Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton 		La Moille, IL United States 298 10
13Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 259 9
14Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 259 8
15Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 258 7
16Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark 246 6
17Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 244 5
18Christian Craig Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States 242 4
19Joey Savatgy
Joey Savatgy 		Thomasville, GA United States 194 3
20Justin Hill Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 193 2
21Mitchell Harrison Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI United States 190 0
22Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States 150 0
23Benny Bloss Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO United States 139 0
24Colt Nichols Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States 135 0
25Cornelius Tøndel Cornelius Tøndel Norway Norway 112 0
26Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland Switzerland 101 0
27Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson 		Edgewood, NM United States 84 0
28Vince Friese Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States 80 0
29Grant Harlan Grant Harlan Justin, TX United States 76 0
30Fredrik Noren Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden Sweden 70 0
Full Standings

250SMX SMX Playoff Combined Points

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 638 25
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 541 22
3Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 490 20
4Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 402 18
5Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 369 17
6Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 324 16
7Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 316 15
8Seth Hammaker
Seth Hammaker 		Bainbridge, PA United States 314 14
9Carson Mumford
Carson Mumford 		Simi Valley, CA United States 314 13
10Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 302 12
11Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 299 11
12Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 294 10
13Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 233 9
14Lux Turner Lux Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 227 8
15Caden Dudney Caden Dudney Des Moines, IA United States 218 7
16Drew Adams Drew Adams Chattanooga, TN United States 211 6
17Dilan Schwartz Dilan Schwartz Alpine, CA United States 208 5
18Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 206 4
19Hunter Yoder Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA United States 193 3
20Landen Gordon Landen Gordon Murrieta, CA United States 191 2
21Nick Romano Nick Romano Bayside, NY United States 188 0
22Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 168 0
23Casey Cochran
Casey Cochran 		Portsmouth, VA United States 148 0
24Coty Schock
Coty Schock 		Dover, DE United States 146 0
25Avery Long Avery Long New London, MN United States 142 0
26Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 131 0
27Henry Miller Henry Miller Rochester, MN United States 130 0
28Parker Ross Parker Ross Herald, CA United States 129 0
29Marshal Weltin Marshal Weltin Ubly, MI United States 126 0
30Devin Simonson Devin Simonson Laurinburg, NC United States 124 0
Full Standings
2026 450SX Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion Ken Roczen will enter the playoffs tenth in 450SMX standings.
2026 450SX Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion Ken Roczen will enter the playoffs tenth in 450SMX standings. Align Media

Individual Race Payouts

Remember, there is a big payout for the finishing championship positions, but there is also a big payout for each race win, too! Check out the 450SMX and 250SMX race payouts below.

450SMX Individual Race Payouts

Position450 Overall450 Wild Card
1$100,0000
2$50,0000
3$25,000$2,300
4$10,000$2,200
5$5,000$2,100
6$4,000$2,000
7$3,900$1,900
8$3,800$1,800
9$3,700$1,700
10$3,600$1,600
11$3,5000
12$3,4000
13$3,3000
14$3,2000
15$3,1000
16$3,0000
17$2,9000
18$2,8000
19$2,7000
20$2,6000
21$2,5000
22$2,4000

250SMX Individual Race Payouts

Position250 Overall250 Wild Card
1$50,0000
2$25,0000
3$12,500$1,900
4$5,000$1,800
5$2,700$1,700
6$2,650$1,600
7$2,550$1,500
8$2,500$1,400
9$2,450$1,300
10$2,400$1,200
11$2,1100
12$2,1000
13$2,0900
14$2,0800
15$2,0700
16$2,0600
17$2,0500
18$2,0400
19$2,0300
20$2,0200
21$2,0100
22$2,0000
There is a ton of money on the line in the SMX Playoffs!
There is a ton of money on the line in the SMX Playoffs! Align Media

Championship Payouts

The payout for the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship is below.

450SMX Championship Payout

1$1,000,000.00
2$500,000.00
3$250,000.00
4$200,000.00
5$150,000.00
6$135,000.00
7$120,000.00
8$100,000.00
9$90,000.00
10$75,000.00
11$50,000.00
12$35,000.00
13$34,000.00
14$33,000.00
15$32,000.00
16$31,000.00
17$30,000.00
18$29,000.00
19$28,000.00
20$27,000.00
21$26,000.00
22$25,000.00
Total$3,000,000.00

250SMX Championship Payout

1$500,000.00
2$250,000.00
3$150,000.00
4$100,000.00
5$50,000.00
6$25,000.00
7$18,000.00
8$17,000.00
9$16,000.00
10$15,000.00
11$14,000.00
12$13,000.00
13$12,000.00
14$11,000.00
15$10,000.00
16$9,000.00
17$8,000.00
18$7,000.00
19$6,000.00
20$5,000.00
21$3,000.00
22$2,000.00
Total$1,241,000.00
The 2025 SMX Playoffs finale in Las Vegas, Nevada, sure brought the fireworks on and off the track!
The 2025 SMX Playoffs finale in Las Vegas, Nevada, sure brought the fireworks on and off the track! Align Media

SMX Playoffs Round 1 Provisional Entry Lists

450SMX

SuperMotocross

SMX Playoff 1 - 450SMX Provisional Entry List

September 12, 2026
Historic Crew Stadium
Columbus, OH United States
Revised: September 8 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Beta 450 RX
14 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France Ducati Desmo 450MX
15 Dean Wilson Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF450R
20 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States Triumph TF 450-X
21 Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson 		Edgewood, NM United States Suzuki RM-Z450
24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
26 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
27 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
28 Christian Craig Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States Honda CRF450R
32 Justin Cooper
Justin Cooper 		Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
36 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States Kawasaki KX450SR
38 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
39 Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland Switzerland Yamaha YZ450F
41 Mitchell Harrison Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI United States Kawasaki KX450
45 Colt Nichols Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States Suzuki RM-Z450
46 Justin Hill Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
51 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States Ducati Desmo 450MX
54 Benny Bloss Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO United States Beta 450 RX
62 Grant Harlan Grant Harlan Justin, TX United States KTM 450 SX-F
63 Fredrik Noren Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden Sweden Yamaha YZ450F
94 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
96 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
417 Cornelius Tøndel Cornelius Tøndel Norway Norway Kawasaki KX450SR
719 Vince Friese Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States Kawasaki KX450
Full Entry List

250SMX

SuperMotocross

SMX Playoff 1 - 250SMX Provisional Entry List

September 12, 2026
Historic Crew Stadium
Columbus, OH United States
Revised: September 8 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
13 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
19 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
23 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
25 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
29 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
34 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
35 Drew Adams Drew Adams Chattanooga, TN United States Kawasaki KX250
37 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
40 Parker Ross Parker Ross Herald, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
42 Dilan Schwartz Dilan Schwartz Alpine, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
47 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
53 Henry Miller Henry Miller Rochester, MN United States Kawasaki KX250
57 Avery Long Avery Long New London, MN United States KTM 250 SX-F
58 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
60 Hunter Yoder Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
61 Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
89 Devin Simonson Devin Simonson Laurinburg, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
99 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia Yamaha YZ250F
141 Nick Romano Nick Romano Bayside, NY United States Kawasaki KX250
142 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
163 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
180 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon Murrieta, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List


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