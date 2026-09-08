Now that the dust has settled on the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and three champions have been crowned, we have more insight on what the standings look like for the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs.
New year, new championship, new venues...new champions? We are guaranteed at least a new 450SMX champion with three-time 450SMX Champion Jett Lawrence out for this year's playoffs with ankle surgery scheduled for Wednesday, September 9.
As we covered in the pre-Ironman National Pro Motocross finale write-up about the SMX standings, Hunter Lawrence (450SMX) and Cole Davies (250SMX) have locked up P1 overall in their respective classes. That will mean the duo will enter with 25 qualifying points at this weekend's first playoff round in Ohio.
Levi Kitchen locked up P2 in the 250SMX Class entering the Pro Motocross finale and Jorge Prado's 1-1 day boosted him to second overall in 450SMX, so they will both enter with 22 points. Cooper Webb (450SMX) and Ryder DiFrancesco (250SMX) sit third in their respective classes (20 points each). Chance Hymas (18 points) and Julien Beaumer (17 points) round out the 250SMX top five as Jett Lawrence and Dylan Ferrandis round out the 450SMX top five. Again, no Jett Lawrence for the playoffs, so the Wild Card (LCQ) race will take an extra rider each weekend to replace the #1 Honda.
Other notable positions in:
250SMX: 2025 250SMX Champion Jo Shimoda in 12th with ten points, Landen Gordon in 20th with two points as Nick Romano is 21st (Wild Card bound) with zero points.
450SMX: Haiden Deegan seventh with 15 points, Eli Tomac eighth with 14 points, 2026 450SX Champion Ken Roczen in tenth with 12 points, and Justin Hill snagged the final automatic transfer spot of 20th (two points) ahead of Mitchell Harrison.
Shane McElrath, Benny Bloss, Colt Nichols, and Jason Anderson are all confirmed in for this weekend and will race the Wild Card races. We included the provisional entry list for this weekend, but it is not final yet!
Check out the this weekend's race schedule and full qualifying positions/points for the playoffs below.
- SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 1Saturday, September 12
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveSeptember 12 - 12:00 AM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveSeptember 12 - 9:30 AM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 12 - 2:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 12 - 2:30 PM
- Gate DropLiveSeptember 12 - 3:00 PM
- Gate DropLiveSeptember 12 - 3:00 PM
- Post-Race ShowLiveSeptember 12 - 6:00 PM
- Post-Race ShowLiveSeptember 12 - 6:00 PM
- Encore PresentationSeptember 13 - 4:00 PM
-
Qualifying Points and Positions
450SMX SMX Playoff Combined Points
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|820
|25
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|590
|22
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|579
|20
|4
|
Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|472
|18
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|444
|17
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|438
|16
|7
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|404
|15
|8
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|396
|14
|9
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|384
|13
|10
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|349
|12
|11
|
Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|347
|11
|12
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|298
|10
|13
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|259
|9
|14
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|259
|8
|15
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|258
|7
|16
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|246
|6
|17
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|244
|5
|18
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|242
|4
|19
|
Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|194
|3
|20
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|193
|2
|21
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|190
|0
|22
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|150
|0
|23
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|139
|0
|24
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|135
|0
|25
|Cornelius Tøndel
|Norway
|112
|0
|26
|Valentin Guillod
|Switzerland
|101
|0
|27
|
Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|84
|0
|28
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|80
|0
|29
|Grant Harlan
|Justin, TX
|76
|0
|30
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|70
|0
250SMX SMX Playoff Combined Points
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|638
|25
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|541
|22
|3
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|490
|20
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|402
|18
|5
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|369
|17
|6
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|324
|16
|7
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|316
|15
|8
|
Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|314
|14
|9
|
Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|314
|13
|10
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|302
|12
|11
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|299
|11
|12
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|294
|10
|13
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|233
|9
|14
|Lux Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|227
|8
|15
|Caden Dudney
|Des Moines, IA
|218
|7
|16
|Drew Adams
|Chattanooga, TN
|211
|6
|17
|Dilan Schwartz
|Alpine, CA
|208
|5
|18
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|206
|4
|19
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|193
|3
|20
|Landen Gordon
|Murrieta, CA
|191
|2
|21
|Nick Romano
|Bayside, NY
|188
|0
|22
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|168
|0
|23
|
Casey Cochran
|Portsmouth, VA
|148
|0
|24
|
Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|146
|0
|25
|Avery Long
|New London, MN
|142
|0
|26
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|131
|0
|27
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|130
|0
|28
|Parker Ross
|Herald, CA
|129
|0
|29
|Marshal Weltin
|Ubly, MI
|126
|0
|30
|Devin Simonson
|Laurinburg, NC
|124
|0
Individual Race Payouts
Remember, there is a big payout for the finishing championship positions, but there is also a big payout for each race win, too! Check out the 450SMX and 250SMX race payouts below.
450SMX Individual Race Payouts
|Position
|450 Overall
|450 Wild Card
|1
|$100,000
|0
|2
|$50,000
|0
|3
|$25,000
|$2,300
|4
|$10,000
|$2,200
|5
|$5,000
|$2,100
|6
|$4,000
|$2,000
|7
|$3,900
|$1,900
|8
|$3,800
|$1,800
|9
|$3,700
|$1,700
|10
|$3,600
|$1,600
|11
|$3,500
|0
|12
|$3,400
|0
|13
|$3,300
|0
|14
|$3,200
|0
|15
|$3,100
|0
|16
|$3,000
|0
|17
|$2,900
|0
|18
|$2,800
|0
|19
|$2,700
|0
|20
|$2,600
|0
|21
|$2,500
|0
|22
|$2,400
|0
250SMX Individual Race Payouts
|Position
|250 Overall
|250 Wild Card
|1
|$50,000
|0
|2
|$25,000
|0
|3
|$12,500
|$1,900
|4
|$5,000
|$1,800
|5
|$2,700
|$1,700
|6
|$2,650
|$1,600
|7
|$2,550
|$1,500
|8
|$2,500
|$1,400
|9
|$2,450
|$1,300
|10
|$2,400
|$1,200
|11
|$2,110
|0
|12
|$2,100
|0
|13
|$2,090
|0
|14
|$2,080
|0
|15
|$2,070
|0
|16
|$2,060
|0
|17
|$2,050
|0
|18
|$2,040
|0
|19
|$2,030
|0
|20
|$2,020
|0
|21
|$2,010
|0
|22
|$2,000
|0
Championship Payouts
The payout for the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship is below.
450SMX Championship Payout
|1
|$1,000,000.00
|2
|$500,000.00
|3
|$250,000.00
|4
|$200,000.00
|5
|$150,000.00
|6
|$135,000.00
|7
|$120,000.00
|8
|$100,000.00
|9
|$90,000.00
|10
|$75,000.00
|11
|$50,000.00
|12
|$35,000.00
|13
|$34,000.00
|14
|$33,000.00
|15
|$32,000.00
|16
|$31,000.00
|17
|$30,000.00
|18
|$29,000.00
|19
|$28,000.00
|20
|$27,000.00
|21
|$26,000.00
|22
|$25,000.00
|Total
|$3,000,000.00
250SMX Championship Payout
|1
|$500,000.00
|2
|$250,000.00
|3
|$150,000.00
|4
|$100,000.00
|5
|$50,000.00
|6
|$25,000.00
|7
|$18,000.00
|8
|$17,000.00
|9
|$16,000.00
|10
|$15,000.00
|11
|$14,000.00
|12
|$13,000.00
|13
|$12,000.00
|14
|$11,000.00
|15
|$10,000.00
|16
|$9,000.00
|17
|$8,000.00
|18
|$7,000.00
|19
|$6,000.00
|20
|$5,000.00
|21
|$3,000.00
|22
|$2,000.00
|Total
|$1,241,000.00
SMX Playoffs Round 1 Provisional Entry Lists
450SMX
SMX Playoff 1 - 450SMX Provisional Entry ListSeptember 12, 2026
*Provisional Entry List is subject to changeFull Entry List
250SMX
SMX Playoff 1 - 250SMX Provisional Entry ListSeptember 12, 2026
*Provisional Entry List is subject to changeFull Entry List