Jeffrey Herlings Clinches 2026 MXGP Title in Turkey Via 1-1 Day

MXGP

Yet again, Jeffrey Herlings would let nobody gain a confidence boost from being faster than him in any session, and being one of just two riders to post seven laps in the session, his last lap put him three-tenths faster than his closest Championship rival, Romain Febvre. Andrea Adamo, enjoying Afyon far more on a 450 than he ever did on a 250, posted the third fastest time for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, with Team Honda Motoblouz SR Motul rider Kevin Horgmo a fine fourth ahead of the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team leader Tim Gajser.

Herlings knew that if he finished ahead of Febvre in the opening race, the Championship would be in his pocket, but as ever the merciless Dutchman was set on simply beating everybody on-track in order to be satisfied.

It’s been clear recently that a previous weakness for “The Bullet”, that being his starts, is a weakness no longer, and although Tom Vialle was slightly ahead at the entrance to the first corner, Herlings powered out of it to cross the Fox Holeshot line in the lead. Bad news for everybody else in the race!

Vialle was out-smarted on the exit to the second corner, as Gajser powered around the outside to put himself into second spot, while Adamo, in fifth behind Febvre, stumbled out of that corner and held up several riders, somehow holding onto the position! Pauls Jonass emerged in sixth for Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP, ahead of the returning Alberto Forato on the Fantic Factory Racing MXGP machine, and Red Bull Ducati Factory MXGP Team rider Calvin Vlaanderen. Venrooy KTM Racing’s Jeremy Seewer was behind them, with Horgmo rounding out the top ten.

Horgmo would be passed on lap three by the third Honda HRC Petronas of Ruben Fernandez, but the Spaniard’s rough weekend, after a big Qualifying Race crash yesterday, would continue as he tipped over on lap 11, allowing Horgmo to finish in tenth. On lap two, Vlaanderen attempted to go around the outside of Forato in the split lane section, but left the door open for Seewer instead! The Swiss ace was unable to get past Forato, so that’s where they finished.

Up front, Herlings pressed on, setting what would be the Acerbis Fastest Lap of the whole day on lap nine. Gajser was able to keep him in sight, but Febvre was hounding his countryman Vialle, who finally ran wide in a left-handed corner to allow the Kawasaki man into third! Behind them, Adamo was able to score his equal-best race finish at this track with fifth ahead of Jonass.

Herlings was able to control the race and win by over three and a half seconds from Gajser, as the team and the Dutchman’s supporters gathered near the start line to celebrate his long-awaited sixth World Championship title, and his first for Honda!

Relieved to have clinched the title at the first possible chance, Jeffrey shared a few moments with his family and friends before preparing for race two, as the team fitted a World Champion number plate and graphics to his machine to compliment his special golden crash helmet!

He did the kit justice again, with an almost identical Fox Holeshot to his first one, and after grabbing only one of these awards in the previous four years, this one puts him on eight for 2026, only one behind Vialle at the top of that table!

Vialle himself was not about to allow Gajser to rail around the outside again, and pulled a spectacular scrub over the first jump of the lap to fend off the Slovenian for second! Jonass and Adamo disputed fourth and fifth while Febvre was on the edge of the top ten! By the end of the first full lap, the Frenchman was up to fifth ahead of Adamo, with Fernandez, Seewer, Vlaanderen, and the TEM JP253 KTM of Jan Pancar all in the initial top ten.

Gajser saved what could have been a big crash, but ran off-track in doing so, and lost two positions to the Kawasaki teammates just before the end of lap two! Vlaanderen also slipped back two spots to leave Horgmo in the top ten again, and the Norwegian then followed Pancar past Seewer to get to ninth.

Meanwhile, Vialle gave chase to his gold-plated teammate, as Febvre got past Jonass at the end of Pit Lane straight! Gajser went around the Latvian in the split lane section for fourth on lap four, but Febvre was able to hold him back for the rest of the race. From there, third place to sixth held fast in the order of Febvre, Gajser, Jonass, and Adamo. Gajser made a small mistake, tipping over in a corner with four laps to go, that cost him a shot at Febvre, and he was to finish fourth overall on the tie-break, while Jonass took fifth over Adamo, also due to the better second race.

Pancar was impressive as he went after Fernandez, and the Spaniard made a mistake that allowed both the Slovenian and Horgmo past into seventh and eighth in the race, which is where they would finish overall. Fernandez took ninth ahead of Vlaanderen and Seewer, giving the Ducati man his first top ten overall since his home GP two months ago, in ninth ahead of the Swiss Venrooy KTM rider.

Vialle was not letting Herlings have an easy Championship victory lap, pressing “The Bullet” to his maximum pace, and despite sliding outwards with two laps to go to lose a couple of seconds, he caught it back up! The pair finished over 28 seconds clear of Febvre by the flag, with the Frenchman just half a second shy of his teammate over the finish line!

There is no doubt that Herlings had dominated the weekend, but that late charge from Vialle will give the Frenchman some hope with his seventh podium and two rounds to go for another GP victory. Herlings lifts his record of GP wins to 123, with 233 GP race wins also another record. The biggest number, however, is that magic number six, that clearly puts him in the higher echelons of the greatest Champions in the sport, especially when you add three silver medals and several injury-destroyed seasons into the equation.

MXGP salutes the new World Champion, and we know that he will be up for a new challenge in defence of that crown in 2027! In the man’s own language, Gefeliciteerd Wereldkampioen!

Jeffrey Herlings: "It’s great, I’m really pleased. Even though I had such a points gap, I was really stressed the last couple of weeks, because I knew the only thing that could possibly ruin my championship was an injury, and I’ve been quite fragile in the past when I had crashes. I didn’t sleep much last night, I think I got three hours in. I was going through all kinds of scenarios, if this, if that, and just trying not to crash. Out of all of them, I never guessed I was going to take two holeshots and lead every single lap. It’s a sixth world championship, my 123rd GP win and my 11th of the year with Honda HRC Petronas. I just hate losing, and in the six championships I’ve won, every time I’ve won the race and the championship on the same day. The season isn’t over either, so I keep trying to get the record higher and higher, GP wins, race wins, whatsoever."

Tom Vialle: "It was a great weekend overall. I was struggling a little bit in the last laps of the first race, so we made some bike changes for the second one, small things, but they helped me a lot and I felt way more comfortable. My first mistake was at the start. I had a really great jump out of the gate but I went a little too wide, and Jeffrey [Herlings] passed me right there in the pit lane. I gave everything I had all race and I didn’t know if I was going to make it, because Jeffrey was pushing hard. Every lap I told myself, okay, one more lap. I pushed until the last lap, but he didn’t make many mistakes, he stayed really strong. It’s still my first year, so these races are really important for me, seeing what Jeffrey does on the track, and I’m trying to learn as much as I can."

Romain Febvre: "It was not a big surprise that Jeffrey [Herlings] got the title, but I’m still battling for second, which I’m happy with considering everything I had during the season. This weekend, from where I started, I felt I could not be better than third in each race. In the second race the two guys next to me went one, two and then they were gone. When I moved into P3 there was maybe 10 or 12 seconds to the front, so I was a little bit on my own. That’s all I had. The next month is going to be demanding, but I’m used to racing every weekend. Australia is always good, a little bit like here, not too hot. China is definitely the hardest, so we really have to manage it well."