There are some changes to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team coming. Brent Duffe, Haiden Deegan's mechanic, will be moving on to a new job in Formula 1 Racing but there are more changes, some of which were announced today, and others still in the works.

Today, the team announced Wil Hahn has been moved from the 250 team to become the 450 team manager, and also the team has addded Martin Davalos, who departed as Team Manager of Quad Lock Honda over the summer. Davalos is joining Jensen Hendler to run the 250 and amateur programs.

Rich Simmons served as the 450 team manager this year for Star, but there is no mention of him in today's release. With Cooper Webb leaving the team at the end of his current deal (excepted to go to Team Tedder), we are hearing some of the team personnel will follow him, so there's a good chance this means Simmons is departing Star to follow Webb. However, keep in mind Webb is still going to be racing with Star and Yamaha for the next month, throughout the SMX Playoffs.

For now, check out the PR announcing Hahn's jump and the addition of Davalos.

The following press release is from Yamaha:

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Announces Team Management

Wil Hahn named 450 Team Manager with Martin Davalos joining Jensen Hendler at the helm of their powerhouse 250 team and amateur program

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is excited to announce the promotion of Wil Hahn to 450 Team Manager and the addition of Martin Davalos to their management team. Davalos will fill Hahn’s previous role as the 250 General Manager, joining 250 Team Manager Jensen Hendler. The changes to the management team are in effect for the upcoming Monster Energy SMX World Championship postseason, with the first Playoff round held on September 12 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Hahn has a history of success with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, with 11 250 class number-one plates added to the doors of the 250 team’s semi-truck during his tenure. Since joining the team in 2017 after retiring from racing, he was the 250 Team Manager through the 2021 Supercross season. Hahn returned with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing before the start of the 2025 outdoor season, assuming the role of 250 General Manager, which oversaw the championship-winning program’s talented roster in both the pro and amateur ranks, as well as rider development and recruiting.

With a racing career that spanned 16 years in AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross, Davalos brings with him a wealth of experience. After retiring in 2021, the rider from Ecuador transitioned to a team management role. He now joins Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing as the 250 General Manager and looks to build on the team’s success in the 250 class and amateur ranks.

Hendler, who came on board as the 250 Team Manager for the 2022 season, has played a crucial role in the success of the program with nine 250 class titles during his tenure. He will continue to focus on the operational aspects of the team, such as logistics, parts management, and bike-related operations.

With a total of 26 championships across the 450 and 250 classes in the SuperMotocross World Championship series, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing continues to build on its legacy in the sport. The 2026 season has been another standout year for the team, earning the 250SX East and West titles and the 250 Pro Motocross Championship in a single season. In addition to sweeping all three championships, the team broke the record for the most 250 class wins by a manufacturer or team in a single Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, winning 16 of 17 Main Events.

Wil Hahn – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager

“This is the position I honestly dreamt of when I stopped racing and started with Yamaha Star Racing in 2017. This team has felt like home, and I couldn’t be more stoked. It’s a great program from amateurs through the 250s to the 450s, and we have a great setup for training at The Farm. We’re looking forward to kicking off the SMX Playoffs next weekend in Ohio.”

Martin Davalos – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 General Manager

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to join Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. This is a team with an incredible history, a championship-winning culture, and some of the best people in the sport. It’s something that has been a long time coming. We actually had the opportunity to work together about four years ago, but for one reason or another, the timing didn’t work out. To have that opportunity come back around now makes it even more special. “I’m looking forward to bringing my experience, knowledge, and passion to the team and doing everything I can to contribute to its continued success. Star Racing has set the standard for excellence in our sport, and I’m proud to now be a part of that. I’m excited for this next chapter and for what we can accomplish together.”

Jensen Hendler – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager