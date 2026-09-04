Roczen, Anderson, Will Return to Racing for SMX Playoffs
Suzuki announced today its plans for the Twisted Tea/Progressive HEP squad for the upcoming Monster Energy SMX playoffs, with Monster Energy Supercross Champion Ken Roczen returning to the gate. That's no surprise, as Roczen of course intended to race the playoffs all along, even though he didn't jump into any rounds of Pro Motocross this summer. Colt Nichols is also playoff-bound, again not a surprise since he raced the last two rounds of Pro Motocross.
Also on the roster is Jason Anderson, who has not been seen in AMA racing for several months after sorting out health issues and a legal dispute we reported on back in the spring. Anderson did return to racing for the FIM WSX opener in August. He and Nichols will have to race the Wild Card race (LCQ) to get into the motos.
The following is a press release from Suzuki:
Brea, CA – (September 4, 2026) – The Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross seasons have concluded, and the riders and teams now prepare for post-season racing on the hybrid SX/MX tracks of the SMX World Championship. Points from the Supercross and Motocross seasons have been combined; the top 30 riders are seeded into the starting line-up and the points have been re-set to the equivalent payout from one round of racing.
Suzuki riders Ken Roczen - the 2026 AMA Supercross Champion, Jason Anderson - the 2025 FIM World Supercross Champion, and Colt Nichols are ready to compete at the highest level, aboard their Suzuki RM-Z450 machines in the SMX Playoffs kicking off on September 12, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ken Roczen (94) is experiencing arguably his greatest professional racing year in his elite career. Roczen’s Supercross title fight came down to the final round, with a packed Rice-Eccles Stadium cheering wildly as he crossed the line on his Suzuki RM-Z450. The inspirational title win was especially meaningful with Team Manager Larry Brooks operating the team remotely as he battled cancer. Ken Roczen returned to Suzuki in 2023, the inaugural year of the SMX League, when Roczen earned a post-season race win en-route to three second-place overall results and a runner-up finish in the 2023 SMX World Championship.
“My preparation has looked very good so far,” said Roczen. “Overall, I feel really good on the bike and I'm excited to start up racing again after clinching the Supercross championship. I feel good about it, I'm ready to go racing, and I feel like I'm as fit as I could possibly be. I'm stoked that Larry's going to be there for the first round, and let's see what we can do.”
Teammate Anderson (21) started his title defense at the opening round of the World Supercross Championship earlier this summer. Anderson now switches focus to the hybrid SX/MX tracks of the SMX Playoffs and SMX World Championship Final. Anderson tallied enough points through a partial season in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, including two top-five results, to earn a spot in the Wild Card seeding in the US post-season events.
Nichols (45) put in a good season-long battle in the Supercross championship and earned two top-ten results. Nichols opted to race select rounds of the motocross series to gain more time on the high-speed tracks that he will face in SMX World Championship racing. His Suzuki RM-Z450 provides both stability and precise turning that will serve Nichols well as he fights from the Wild Card races to a spot on the starting gate of the points-paying Races.
“We’re looking forward to the start of the playoffs and being back in the stadiums where we are most comfortable,” said Dustin Pipes, Twisted Tea/H.E.P. Motorsports/Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance Team Principal. “Ken and Jason have been working hard to get ready and we are happy to see them back behind the starting gate. It’s three short rounds, but we plan to maximize the most out of them.”
Ken Roczen’s 2026 Supercross Championship proved again that Suzuki’s RM-Z450 platform was born from race-winning and title-winning DNA. Suzuki’s race bikes continue to deliver exceptional balance, precise turning, strong power, and nimble overall handling that make them the perfect choice for riders looking to win at the highest levels of the sport.
SMX Playoff 1 kicks off the championship on September 12th at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Playoff 2 pays double points on September 19th inside Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California. And triple points are paid at the SMX World Championship Final on September 26th at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri. Fans in attendance will witness thrilling racing which can also be seen live on Peacock (pre-show and racing). NBC will broadcast an encore presentation of Playoff 1 and air a pre-race show for Playoff 2. International fans can watch by signing up for the SMX Video Pass.
Please visit SuzukiCycles.com/Racing/