Suzuki announced today its plans for the Twisted Tea/Progressive HEP squad for the upcoming Monster Energy SMX playoffs, with Monster Energy Supercross Champion Ken Roczen returning to the gate. That's no surprise, as Roczen of course intended to race the playoffs all along, even though he didn't jump into any rounds of Pro Motocross this summer. Colt Nichols is also playoff-bound, again not a surprise since he raced the last two rounds of Pro Motocross.

Also on the roster is Jason Anderson, who has not been seen in AMA racing for several months after sorting out health issues and a legal dispute we reported on back in the spring. Anderson did return to racing for the FIM WSX opener in August. He and Nichols will have to race the Wild Card race (LCQ) to get into the motos.

The following is a press release from Suzuki:

Brea, CA – (September 4, 2026) – The Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross seasons have concluded, and the riders and teams now prepare for post-season racing on the hybrid SX/MX tracks of the SMX World Championship. Points from the Supercross and Motocross seasons have been combined; the top 30 riders are seeded into the starting line-up and the points have been re-set to the equivalent payout from one round of racing.

Suzuki riders Ken Roczen - the 2026 AMA Supercross Champion, Jason Anderson - the 2025 FIM World Supercross Champion, and Colt Nichols are ready to compete at the highest level, aboard their Suzuki RM-Z450 machines in the SMX Playoffs kicking off on September 12, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio.

Ken Roczen (94) is experiencing arguably his greatest professional racing year in his elite career. Roczen’s Supercross title fight came down to the final round, with a packed Rice-Eccles Stadium cheering wildly as he crossed the line on his Suzuki RM-Z450. The inspirational title win was especially meaningful with Team Manager Larry Brooks operating the team remotely as he battled cancer. Ken Roczen returned to Suzuki in 2023, the inaugural year of the SMX League, when Roczen earned a post-season race win en-route to three second-place overall results and a runner-up finish in the 2023 SMX World Championship.

“My preparation has looked very good so far,” said Roczen. “Overall, I feel really good on the bike and I'm excited to start up racing again after clinching the Supercross championship. I feel good about it, I'm ready to go racing, and I feel like I'm as fit as I could possibly be. I'm stoked that Larry's going to be there for the first round, and let's see what we can do.”