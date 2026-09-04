Welcome to Racerhead, and Conspiracy Week. We are on the road to a wedding in Virginia, so I don't really have the years I would need to address every conspiracy I've heard about the series-ending Ironman National round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. What I can tell you is that the best rider of 2026—the one who barely lost the Monster Energy AMA Supercross title, and the one that won the most races, and the one that won the most motos this summer—won the 450 Pro Motocross Championship. Congratulations to Hunter Lawrence, that same man who won the Ironman National last year, both motos of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations here at Ironman Raceway last year, and more races than anyone else in 2026. And Jett Lawrence—the guy who missed all of SX, who won less races and less motos since he moved up to the 450 class because he has a very serious ankle injury—did not win. Shocker. And the second fastest all-round rider of 2026, Cole Davies, our new 250 Pro Motocross Champion, finished 13th in the second moto because, because... Because he finished 13th in the second moto after knowing he would clinch the title!

Motocross and Supercross racing is not easy. Even the best riders get injured. Anyone who was at the Budds Creek National saw Jett Lawrence struggle in the first moto, but the conspiracy began with him picking the second gate from the inside... The exact same gate that Haiden Deegan picked in the second moto, and the same gate—or even further inside—that Deegan has picked since 2023 at Budds Creek. Haiden has been known to use that inside starting spot to blast his way through the first turn (ask Tom Vialle, or Levi Kitchen), so maybe, just maybe, Jett was thinking defensively because, well, that ankle—the one both he and Haiden have talked about a time or two. Jett got a shitty start from the gate, pinched off by you-know-who, but that's racing. And when Haiden picked that same gate and got an even worse start in the second moto... Hey, the fix is in!

Of course I am kidding. Hunter Lawrence was the best rider in the summer of 2026. His brother Jett, even while hurt, was second best. Haiden Deegan, despite being new to the 450 class and having ridden a 250 until May of this year, was the third-fastest. And Jorge Prado finally got that first win in the U.S. in his best ride yet in America, but he was only fourth-best this summer. Ken Roczen, our Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion, sat out this summer, so he doesn't factor in, and both Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton were injured early. Cooper Webb is transitioning to SX-only (but thank God he was still interested—and affordable—to ride for Team USA here in the upcoming Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations) so he gets a pass too. And in the 250 class, with Deegan now in the 450 class, Cole Davies was the best overall rider in both SX and MX, and he has the #1 plates to show for it.

Ricky Carmichael said a couple of things that seem really appropriate in this moment: When asked about his rivalries, first with Chad Reed, and later with Reed and James Stewart, he answered both times with "Scoreboard." And when he sat out all of supercross in 2004 due to a knee injury, despite being back on the bike by early March, he said, "When you get a six-month injury, you take six months off." Hunter and Jett seem to have both taken heed. Hunter (who's Honda contract was finalized back in April) has celebrated and since moved on to SMX, where he must be the favorite; Jett is about to take some months off to fully recover, as he should. Honda has announced Jett will undergo (another) surgery on his ankle on September 9 as his goal is to get back to 100 percent full health to help the longevity of his career.

Hopefully he comes back as '23 Pro Motocross Jett or ’24 450SX Jett or even '25 Pro Motocross Jett, because he just wasn't the same this summer. If you didn't see that, you really weren't watching....

We're on to Columbus.