Noah Ludwig Replaces Injured Maximilian Spies on Team Germany's Motocross of Nations Roster
The following press release is from Team Germany:
Noah Ludwig replaces injured Maximilian Spies in the MXoN Team Germany
Maximilian Spies ruled out of the Motocross of Nations with a neck vertebra injury
- Noah Ludwig steps in and makes his MXoN debut in the Open class
- Class allocation and race numbers for Koch, Kees and Ludwig confirmed
Frankfurt — The MXoN Team Germany has to change its line-up ahead of the 79th Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, which takes place from 2 to 4 October in Ernée, France: Maximilian Spies sustained a neck vertebra injury in a race last weekend and is ruled out of the team world championship. Noah Ludwig of the KTM Sarholz Racing Team steps into the team in his place. At the same time, team managers Marcel Dornhöfer and Karsten Schneider have decided on the class allocation of the three riders: Tom Koch will race in the MXGP class, Valentin Kees in the MX2 class and Noah Ludwig in the Open category.
Spies out through injury
For Maximilian Spies, who made his MXoN debut in the USA last year and had been selected for the second time in a row for Ernée, the preparation for the Nations comes to a premature end. A neck vertebra injury sustained last weekend rules out a start at the Motocross of Nations. The entire team wishes Spies a swift and full recovery. Valentin Kees missed the ADAC MX Youngster Cup round at the weekend due to an injury, but has already been cleared by his doctors to resume training on the bike shortly. Nothing should stand in the way of his start in Ernée and a solid preparation for the race.
Ludwig to race number 45 in the Open class
Noah Ludwig has been part of the German national team's extended squad several times and will now line up as a rider for the MXoN Team Germany for the first time. In recent years, the KTM Sarholz Racing Team rider has established himself as a fast rider and a strong starter on the 450 in the ADAC MX Masters and in his appearances in the MXGP World Championship. He will compete in Ernée with the number 45 in the Open category.
“I’m really stoked to have been called up, even though the reason for it is obviously not a nice one. It’s my first time at the Motocross of Nations and I think it’s going to be an awesome experience. I don’t really know yet what to expect, but the fans in France are something else. We will definitely give our best and then see what comes out of it,” said Ludwig.
Class allocation and race numbers confirmed
Along with the replacement, the team managers have also made the strategic decision on the class allocation. Tom Koch takes on the MXGP class and will race with the number 43. Valentin Kees competes in the MX2 class as planned with the number 44. Noah Ludwig completes the team in the Open category with the number 45. With Koch and Ludwig, the team therefore still fields two riders on 450cc machines who bring plenty of experience from the ADAC MX Masters and the Motocross World Championship, while Kees makes his MXoN debut in the MX2 class.
Team management statement
“We are very sorry about Maximilian’s withdrawal. He had been really looking forward to Ernée and is disappointed accordingly. We wish him all the best for his recovery. With Noah, we have called up a rider who has been part of the squad for years and was seriously considered by us right up to the decision on the original team line-up. He is a good starter and is also fast on hard-pack tracks like Ernée. With Tom in the MXGP class, Valentin in the MX2 class and Noah in the Open category, we consider ourselves well positioned,” said Dornhöfer and Schneider.