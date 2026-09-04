The following press release is from Team Germany:

Noah Ludwig replaces injured Maximilian Spies in the MXoN Team Germany

Maximilian Spies ruled out of the Motocross of Nations with a neck vertebra injury

Noah Ludwig steps in and makes his MXoN debut in the Open class

Class allocation and race numbers for Koch, Kees and Ludwig confirmed

Frankfurt — The MXoN Team Germany has to change its line-up ahead of the 79th Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, which takes place from 2 to 4 October in Ernée, France: Maximilian Spies sustained a neck vertebra injury in a race last weekend and is ruled out of the team world championship. Noah Ludwig of the KTM Sarholz Racing Team steps into the team in his place. At the same time, team managers Marcel Dornhöfer and Karsten Schneider have decided on the class allocation of the three riders: Tom Koch will race in the MXGP class, Valentin Kees in the MX2 class and Noah Ludwig in the Open category.

Spies out through injury

For Maximilian Spies, who made his MXoN debut in the USA last year and had been selected for the second time in a row for Ernée, the preparation for the Nations comes to a premature end. A neck vertebra injury sustained last weekend rules out a start at the Motocross of Nations. The entire team wishes Spies a swift and full recovery. Valentin Kees missed the ADAC MX Youngster Cup round at the weekend due to an injury, but has already been cleared by his doctors to resume training on the bike shortly. Nothing should stand in the way of his start in Ernée and a solid preparation for the race.

Ludwig to race number 45 in the Open class

Noah Ludwig has been part of the German national team's extended squad several times and will now line up as a rider for the MXoN Team Germany for the first time. In recent years, the KTM Sarholz Racing Team rider has established himself as a fast rider and a strong starter on the 450 in the ADAC MX Masters and in his appearances in the MXGP World Championship. He will compete in Ernée with the number 45 in the Open category.

“I’m really stoked to have been called up, even though the reason for it is obviously not a nice one. It’s my first time at the Motocross of Nations and I think it’s going to be an awesome experience. I don’t really know yet what to expect, but the fans in France are something else. We will definitely give our best and then see what comes out of it,” said Ludwig.