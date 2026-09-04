MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings comes to Afyonkarahisar with wind in his sails, having not lost a single race since the Qualifying Race at Foxhills in July. That puts him on a 14-race streak that matches his best from his dominant 2018 season, when the Saturday races didn’t count for points! His ten GP wins for Honda this season already put him eighth on the all-time win list for his new manufacturer! His ridiculous statistics go on and on, but the most relevant one may be his five GP wins at Afyon from his six starts here, going 1-1 in 2018 and ’19, only losing out in a curious incident in 2024, when picked up burns from his own exhaust pipe in an unfortunate crash after Pit Lane. He will be hoping for no such issues this weekend, and if he makes two points over Romain Febvre by the end of race one, the celebrations can commence!

In contrast, Febvre has won two races here, in 2022 and 2023, but never climbed to the top step in any of his three podium finishes from his six GPs in Türkiye. Tim Gajser has raced in all eight of the GPs held at Afyon, a distinction shared only with his fellow Slovenian Jan Pancar and Swiss veteran Jeremy Seewer, and Tim won in both 2022 and 2023, climbing the podium another four times on top of those victories. His gap to Febvre is at 41 points, which is achievable if the Frenchman has issues.

Fourth in the Championship is the injured Lucas Coenen, and it’s unsure if we’ll see the 2024 MX2 Afyon winner line up at all in the last three races. He has a 44-point advantage over fellow Red Bull KTM Factory Racing pilot Andrea Adamo, but the Italian has surprisingly not placed inside the top five in any of his six MX2 GPs here, so he’ll be hoping to get more out of Afyon than ever before. For sure Ruben Fernandez, who was level on points with Adamo before Arnhem, will be looking to gain back the 20 he lost to the Italian in the sand, at a track where he went 5-5 last year.

The Spaniard will be looking over his shoulder, however, for his Honda HRC Petronas teammate Tom Vialle, who has climbed the last two GP podiums on his way to closing within 6 points of Fernandez for sixth in the series. The Frenchman will feel confident at the circuit where he clinched the MX2 world title in 2022, which was the last of three straight GP wins at this venue!

All of the above riders have pulled away from Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux, as he has struggled with illness this season. Both the Qualifying Race and the first Sunday race win went the Frenchman’s way in 2022, and he also won two MX2 races here without taking overall victory. He will be hoping to trouble that podium one more time as he looks to finish the year strongly.

After his solid sand results, Kay de Wolf is just 21 points further back in ninth position for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, and he was second overall here in each of the last two events in MX2, so he will have eyes on the podium too. Virtually assured of tenth in the series is Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Pauls Jonass, who last saw the Turkish podium in his first MXGP appearance here back in 2019. Sixth in last year’s Qualifying Race should show that he could be strong here this weekend.

One of those riders to have competed at every event here, Jeremy Seewer, will come back for Venrooy KTM Racing after missing the Dutch GP, and he took his most recent race here in 2024, so he’ll hope for more of those good Turkish vibes at this GP.

It is highly likely that we will see the Champion crowned in MXGP, but as always that is never a foregone conclusion, and Motocross has a habit of providing the unexpected! Will a new winner emerge from the pack as Herlings deals with the title business at hand? It would not be unlike Afyon to throw up some surprises!