The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the MXGP of Turkiye (round 17 of 19). You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com. You can catch the delayed broadcast of the second MX2 and MXGP motos on CBS Sports starting at 12 p.m. Eastern/9 a.m. Pacific.

Honda HRC PETRONAS' Jeffrey Herlings has a 143-point lead over Romain Febrve with only 180 points left on the table in the qualifying races and motos. If Herlings has 145 points or more ahead Febvre after race one on Sunday or 120 points by the end of the day, then the #84 will be crowned 2026 MXGP World Champion.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is on summer break and will be back in action at The John Penton GNCC on September 18.

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