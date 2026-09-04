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How to Watch: MXGP of Turkiye TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: MXGP of Turkiye TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

September 4, 2026, 7:00am
Afyonkarahisar, Türkiye MXGP of TurkiyeFIM Motocross World Championship

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the MXGP of Turkiye (round 17 of 19). You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com. You can catch the delayed broadcast of the second MX2 and MXGP motos on CBS Sports starting at 12 p.m. Eastern/9 a.m. Pacific.

Honda HRC PETRONAS' Jeffrey Herlings has a 143-point lead over Romain Febrve with only 180 points left on the table in the qualifying races and motos. If Herlings has 145 points or more ahead Febvre after race one on Sunday or 120 points by the end of the day, then the #84 will be crowned 2026 MXGP World Champion.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is on summer break and will be back in action at The John Penton GNCC on September 18.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Get your MXGP-TV pass today

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Turkiye

     EMX125 & EMX250
    Sunday, September 6
    • Studio Show 
      Live
      September 5 - 5:05 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      September 5 - 6:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      September 5 - 7:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX125 Race 1 
      Live
      September 5 - 7:55 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX250 Race 1 
      Live
      September 5 - 8:40 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      September 5 - 9:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      September 5 - 10:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX125 Race 2 
      Live
      September 6 - 2:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX250 Race 1 
      Live
      September 6 - 4:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      September 6 - 6:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      September 6 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      September 6 - 9:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      September 6 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2
      September 6 - 12:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2
      September 6 - 1:30 PM
      CBS Sports Network
MXGP of Turkiye MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Other Links

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MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Turkiye

MXGP of Turkiye Event Center

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Track Map

MXGP of Turkiye layout
MXGP of Turkiye layout MXGP
MXGP of Turkiye layout
MXGP of Turkiye layout MXGP

2026 Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 749
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 724
3Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 712
4Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 674
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 648
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 795
2Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 652
3Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 611
4Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 566
5Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 522
Full Standings

Main image courtesy of Honda 

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