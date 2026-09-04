Webb’s Wild Month: WSX Win, Podium in Final Pro Motocross Appearance and MXoN Call-Up

Webb is both honored and proud to be a member of the United States of America team that will be sent to France.

“It was crazy, you know?” explained Webb of how it came to be. “It was last minute. I got called the Monday before the Ironman National and was asked if I could be available. I said yes and then they said, ‘Alright, let us figure it out.’ They called me a few days later and said I’m in. Obviously, I think a lot of people weren’t able to do it for whatever reasons. Whether they chose not to, or their team wasn’t supporting it, or financially, or whatever the situation was. I mean I was definitely pretty far down the list, I would say. With that being said, I was able to represent and stand up and make it happen. It works out and we’re going to do our best. It’s cool that we’ve got a young team of guys that are at least eager to be there, which I think is really important. Yeah, let’s see how it goes. I’m looking forward to it. It’s likely it will be my last-ever opportunity to represent the U.S. for the Motocross of Nations, so I’m super stoked and I’m really honored. I think even when I look at all of my races throughout my career, the Motocross of Nations is so special and it stands out more than any of them. Just the atmosphere is so unmatched. Representing your country and working as a team is awesome. I’ve actually never won the event, but we’ve been on the podium every time. That's special. To represent your country on a world stage against the world’s best riders, there is just nothing like it. It’s one of the races that, by far, stands out for me.”

And going to Ernee, France to try and win the Motocross of Nations?

“We’ll see. Anything can happen,” he said. “I think we’ve got a great team that can do well. You know, I think it is unfortunate that we’re definitely not sending the best Americans right this second, but it is what it is. The Euros are riding really well right now. They’ve got a lot of great riders. Definitely going to be a challenge for us, but like always, we’re going to put our best foot forward and anything is possible.”