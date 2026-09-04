Webb’s Wild Month: WSX Win, Podium in Final Pro Motocross Appearance and MXoN Call-Up

“It’s been an awesome journey so far,” said Cooper Webb who has, quite literally, been all over the place during the last month. In early August, Webb went out and won the SX1 class at the opening round of the 2026 FIM World Supercross Championship inside McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Canada.
On August 28, word came down that Webb, along with teammates Chance Hymas and Levi Kitchen, had been tapped by the American Motorcyclist Association to represent the United States of America at the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme Motocross of Nations on October 4 in Ernee, France. One day later, on August 29, Webb went out and strung together a hard fought podium finish at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, the very last AMA Pro Motocross of his storied career.
Now, he’s holding station at the Goat Farm down in Tallahassee, Florida where he is getting into fighting trim for the opening round of the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship set for Saturday, September 12, at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Fully committed to the 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing competitor has been testing, training and racing the world over to keep his performance at an optimum level, the three-time supercross champion is quite keen to end his racing career with a fourth title. Certainly a man on a mission, Webb checked in from the Sunshine State.
“We’re in Tallahassee, Florida and just at the Goat Farm,” offered Webb on Friday afternoon. “We actually just finished up our day and I’m doing a little rehab right now. We're full SMX and getting ready for the Playoffs. We just finished the AMA Pro Motocross Championship series and now we’re straight into the next one, which is the SMX Playoffs.”
With the entire roster of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing riders putting in the work and doing the heavy lifting down in sun scorched Tallahassee, Webb believes the team is all-in and everyone involved pushes one another to optimum levels.
“Yeah man, it’s definitely a lot of guys here and we’re always racing against each other and it’s like a scrimmage,” described the 30-year-old. “It’s really cool, though. They have a great facility here and a lot of tracks and we have the shop and the mechanics and everything here, so that makes it a one stop shop.”
And truth be told, Cooper Webb absolutely enjoys putting in all the work along the way
“Oh yeah. It’s my favorite part of it all,” he declared resolutely. “I love the preparation. Yeah, we’ve been putting in a lot of work. It’s been a long year and that’s where the fitness is important to keep. I think we’re in a really good spot right now. Putting in the work don’t scare me at all.”
Because you just can’t fake it in the fiercely competitive and survival of the fitness crucial of AMA Pro Motocross.
“No, no doubt,” said Webb. “It takes a lot to get to the top and there is definitely no shortcuts, that’s for sure. Yep, and that’s something that I’ve always been able to do.”
Saying goodbye to all on the way out, the Ironman season finale and the podium finish that came along with it was, well in Webb’s words, a “dream ending” to his 13-year natural terrain motocross career.
“Yeah, that was awesome, man,” explained Webb of the final. “To get my final ever podium at my final ever Pro National, it was just kind of a Cinderella story. I hadn’t been top five all year and the stars aligned there. I had a great practice and a great first moto and a pretty good second moto and put myself in contention to get that overall podium. Yeah, it was super emotional and special. I didn’t expect it at all, so to be able to end my Pro Motocross career with a podium was literally a Cinderella ending for me, for sure. It was an emotional day knowing it was the last one. I think I’ve said it, but the fans are just so awesome at the Pro Motocross races. I’ll definitely miss that the most. Back to the first moto and getting third, that was such a crazy feeling. I passed Mikkel Haarup in the last turn to get that third, so it was a crazy race full of emotions. I knew that with a third I could be in contention for the overall, but I knew it was going to be a lot to make happen. Yeah, the math went our way and it ended up working out.
“You know it was gnarly race,” furthered Webb. “It was probably one of the gnarlier ones of the year. It was pretty hot out and that track is just super gnarly, you know? That’s where the Motocross of Nations last year, so it’s definitely one of the better tracks. It’s also one of the roughest and physical tracks, so yeah, that second moto there I was suffering, for sure. I was just trying to work through it and get the best result possible to end up on the podium. I felt super-accomplished after that race, for sure. That was the final box check. To get a podium was like a win for me, so I was super-stoked with it. It’s something I’ll remember. It was a special day, my family was there. It was a super special day.”
Webb is both honored and proud to be a member of the United States of America team that will be sent to France.
“It was crazy, you know?” explained Webb of how it came to be. “It was last minute. I got called the Monday before the Ironman National and was asked if I could be available. I said yes and then they said, ‘Alright, let us figure it out.’ They called me a few days later and said I’m in. Obviously, I think a lot of people weren’t able to do it for whatever reasons. Whether they chose not to, or their team wasn’t supporting it, or financially, or whatever the situation was. I mean I was definitely pretty far down the list, I would say. With that being said, I was able to represent and stand up and make it happen. It works out and we’re going to do our best. It’s cool that we’ve got a young team of guys that are at least eager to be there, which I think is really important. Yeah, let’s see how it goes. I’m looking forward to it. It’s likely it will be my last-ever opportunity to represent the U.S. for the Motocross of Nations, so I’m super stoked and I’m really honored. I think even when I look at all of my races throughout my career, the Motocross of Nations is so special and it stands out more than any of them. Just the atmosphere is so unmatched. Representing your country and working as a team is awesome. I’ve actually never won the event, but we’ve been on the podium every time. That's special. To represent your country on a world stage against the world’s best riders, there is just nothing like it. It’s one of the races that, by far, stands out for me.”
And going to Ernee, France to try and win the Motocross of Nations?
“We’ll see. Anything can happen,” he said. “I think we’ve got a great team that can do well. You know, I think it is unfortunate that we’re definitely not sending the best Americans right this second, but it is what it is. The Euros are riding really well right now. They’ve got a lot of great riders. Definitely going to be a challenge for us, but like always, we’re going to put our best foot forward and anything is possible.”