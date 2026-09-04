2026 MXoN Hosting Country France Announces Strong Lineup: Febvre, Valin, and Vialle

The following press release is from Team France:

TEAM FRANCE REVEALED FOR THE 2026 MXON IN ERNÉE

A true sanctuary of motocross in France, the Mayenne circuit is once again preparing to come alive to the sound of the French team. A venue steeped in memories, Ernée is still marked by France’s resounding victories in 2015 and 2023, both powered by an electrifying home crowd. The 2023 edition also set an attendance record, becoming the most widely attended Motocross of Nations in history.

Following the 2025 edition held at the Ironman Raceway in the United States, where France secured a strong third-place finish after a fiercely contested battle, the French team is now preparing to return to Ernée with the same ambition: to write another victorious chapter in its history in this legendary competition, which was first held in 1947.

With just a few weeks to go before the start of the event, the Fédération Française de Motocyclisme (FFM) is proud to unveil the team that will defend the colours of France:

MXGP: Romain Febvre

MX2: Mathis Valin

Open: Tom Vialle

The reigning MXGP World Champion and current second-place rider in the 2026 championship standings, Romain Febvre is a natural leader of the French line-up. The Kawasaki rider knows exactly what it takes to compete in the Motocross of Nations. In six appearances for Team France, he has already contributed to four victories, in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2023.

Tom Vialle has made a highly anticipated return to the FIM Motocross World Championship this season after spending three years in the United States, where he claimed two consecutive 250SX East Supercross titles. Making his MXGP debut, the Honda HRC rider quickly made his mark. In Ernée, Vialle will also return to a venue filled with special memories: it was here that he helped Team France secure victory at the 2023 Motocross of Nations.

In MX2, Mathis Valin has been selected by the FFM for the second consecutive year. Continuing to make steady progress this season, the Kawasaki rider took another major step forward by claiming his maiden Grand Prix victory. After suffering an injury at the Portuguese round, he has since returned to training with a clear objective: to be back on the starting line at Ernée and fight for the top positions.

Three riders, three personalities, one shared ambition: to reclaim the world title in front of their home crowd and give France another star to celebrate!