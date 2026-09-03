The motocross world was still arguing over Jett Lawrence’s performance and Hunter Lawrence’s championship at Ironman Raceway when Eli Tomac announced he would retire at the end of the season. So we’re here to keep arguing about the Lawrences, a bit, before getting into some reflections on Eli’s incredible career. Did he win the most races of anyone? No. But he might have had the career you’d like your own kid to have.

Weege Show Wednesday is brought to you by Yoshimura, Yamaha, Fly Racing and Throttle Jockey.