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Podcast: Sergio Avanto Talks Moto Industry Career, Current Role in MTB Industry, Working with Legends, and More

September 3, 2026, 1:00pm

FLY Racing is proud to introduce our Grassroots Giveback program. Helping those organizations that need it most, FLY Racing has donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of products to keep people riding year-round. Involved in every discipline of off-road racing worldwide, it is FLY Racing’s initiative and duty to lead by example. We are proud to be involved with charitable organizations around the country and look forward to expanding the program in the years to come. Visit FLYracing.com and follow @flyracing.global for more info.

Sergio Avanto, now at FOX MTB, talks about the innovations in MTB that could work in moto, his path in and out of the motocross industry, working with James Stewart, Chad Reed, Ryan Villopoto, Ken Roczen, and others, the politics in factory racing, his accomplishments, regrets, and more. 

Save at FXRRacing.com with Pulpmx30 code and also thanks to Firepower Parts and Maxxis Tires.

Listen above or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

Sergio Avanto
Sergio Avanto

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