De Wolf had already underlined his potential with podium finishes in Sardinia and Latvia before an ankle injury interrupted his season earlier this summer. After returning to racing, the Dutchman quickly rediscovered his front-running pace, with two standout performances coming at the MXGP of Flanders in Lommel and his home Grand Prix in Arnhem. On both occasions, de Wolf delivered 2-2 finishes to secure second overall and further underline his competitiveness in his debut MXGP season.

De Wolf currently sits ninth in the MXGP World Championship standings with 428 points. With his 2026 racing season now concluded, attention will turn fully to recovery. De Wolf is scheduled to undergo surgery later this month to address the ankle injury he has been managing during the second half of the season, before beginning a rehabilitation programme aimed at returning to full fitness for 2027.

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing wishes Kay a successful recovery and looks forward to seeing him back at full fitness for the 2027 season.

Click here to download hi-res images from the 2026 MXGP Season

#74 - Kay de Wolf:

“Unfortunately we had a crash on Monday which has ended up bringing my season to an early finish. I picked up another injury to my hand, which means I’ll miss the final rounds of the season and also the Motocross of Nations, which I’m really disappointed about. I would have loved to represent my country at the Nations, but unfortunately that won’t be possible this year. The focus now is on recovery. I’ll have surgery around the middle of the month to fix my ankle, and then we’ll get straight into rehab with the aim of being fully fit for next season. I’m already really excited for 2027 and motivated to start working towards coming back strong.”

Rasmus Jorgensen - Team Manager:

“It’s obviously disappointing for Kay and for the whole team to see his season finish this way, especially after the level he showed in recent races. His rookie MXGP season has already demonstrated just how competitive he can be in the premier class, and the performances at Lommel and Arnhem were a real reflection of that. The most important thing now is that he takes the time he needs to recover properly. We’ll support him fully through the surgery and rehabilitation process, and the focus is firmly on getting him back to 100 per cent for 2027. Kay is incredibly motivated, and we’re all looking forward to seeing him come back strong next season.”

Images courtesy of Husqvarna/Fullspectrum Media