Could In-Helmet Live, Two-Way Communication Be Implemented in Supercross League?

Based on the interview, it sounded like a successful test. The rider was able to ask important questions while on track and his mechanic was able to quickly give information like “Leaders Behind” during Friday press riding and Saturday qualifying. It seemed the main concern was the communication would be distracting to the rider but based on the interview, that was not the case.

Brett was specifically testing the all-new Cardo Venture helmet, which has a fully integrated helmet communication system. This helmet was built in collaboration with Leatt and uses the Leatt 8.5 helmet platform with some minor differences. You may have seen this in our Cardo Venture test video from earlier in the year.