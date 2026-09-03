Could In-Helmet Live, Two-Way Communication Be Implemented in Supercross League?
There was more communication testing at the Ironman National.
Helmet communication has become a popular topic of conversation this year with Cardo Systems developing and testing a mechanic-to-rider communication systems specifically for the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship. If you aren't familiar with Cardo, they are the industry-leader in helmet-helmet communication systems. They actually tested a prototype system with approval from the AMA during Monster Energy AMA Supercross with Joshua Cartwright and once again this past weekend at Ironman Raceway with VetMX team rider Brett Stralo. Weege interviewed the VetMX team on our Best Post-Race Show Ever from Ironman, you can check it out below.
Based on the interview, it sounded like a successful test. The rider was able to ask important questions while on track and his mechanic was able to quickly give information like “Leaders Behind” during Friday press riding and Saturday qualifying. It seemed the main concern was the communication would be distracting to the rider but based on the interview, that was not the case.
Brett was specifically testing the all-new Cardo Venture helmet, which has a fully integrated helmet communication system. This helmet was built in collaboration with Leatt and uses the Leatt 8.5 helmet platform with some minor differences. You may have seen this in our Cardo Venture test video from earlier in the year.
The Cardo Venture helmet is now available to the public and includes the following features:
- Fully integrated mesh communication
- JBL Sound
- 360 Degree turbine technology
- ECE 22.06 and DOT certified
- IP67 waterproof durability
It seems like things are moving in the right direction for rider communication systems to potentially be implemented into SMX, but time will tell.