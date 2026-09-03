The following press release is from Bonnell:

MOTO EVOLVED. BONNELL INTRODUCES THE ALL-NEW 805 RX, THE FIRST MODEL IN ITS NEW E-MOTO RANGE

Purpose-Built Mid-Size Performance Meets Lightweight Design, Adult-Sized Ergonomics and Advanced Rider Control

AUSTIN, TX – Today Bonnell introduces the all-new 805 RX electric dirt bike, marking the launch of its new e-Moto range. Available now, the 805 RX is the first model in the range, designed from the ground up to bring lightweight performance, adult-sized ergonomics and advanced rider control to the mid-size dirt bike category. Approachable and highly adaptable, the 805 RX is built for a wide range of riders and terrain, from everyday trail exploration to technical enduro riding and high-level competition.

“We built the 805 to be a bike that doesn’t put riders in a box,” said Matt Wauters, Bonnell CEO and Founder. “Whether someone is getting into electric dirt bikes for the first time, riding technical enduro terrain, or pushing the bike at an expert level, the 805 tailors the performance and control to their ride and their capabilities. Versatility is really what the 805 is all about.”