Bonnell Introduces New 805 RX e-Moto Bike
The following press release is from Bonnell:
MOTO EVOLVED. BONNELL INTRODUCES THE ALL-NEW 805 RX, THE FIRST MODEL IN ITS NEW E-MOTO RANGE
Purpose-Built Mid-Size Performance Meets Lightweight Design, Adult-Sized Ergonomics and Advanced Rider Control
AUSTIN, TX – Today Bonnell introduces the all-new 805 RX electric dirt bike, marking the launch of its new e-Moto range. Available now, the 805 RX is the first model in the range, designed from the ground up to bring lightweight performance, adult-sized ergonomics and advanced rider control to the mid-size dirt bike category. Approachable and highly adaptable, the 805 RX is built for a wide range of riders and terrain, from everyday trail exploration to technical enduro riding and high-level competition.
“We built the 805 to be a bike that doesn’t put riders in a box,” said Matt Wauters, Bonnell CEO and Founder. “Whether someone is getting into electric dirt bikes for the first time, riding technical enduro terrain, or pushing the bike at an expert level, the 805 tailors the performance and control to their ride and their capabilities. Versatility is really what the 805 is all about.”
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Bonnell takes a holistic, clean-sheet approach to e-Moto development, integrating the motor, battery, chassis, suspension, rider controls and software into a single, purpose-built platform. Rather than simply chasing peak power, Bonnell is focused on making electric performance more controllable, adaptable and usable, giving riders the ability to tailor power delivery and riding characteristics to their preferences and terrain. That approach extends to ergonomics, with the 805 designed around adult rider dimensions from the start, rather than requiring modifications to achieve a proper fit. Adjustable footpeg and handlebar positions allow riders to fine-tune the rider triangle to their individual size and riding position. With swappable battery architecture designed to accommodate different riding needs, Bonnell is addressing not only how an e-Moto performs, but how it fits into the way riders actually ride. The result is an electric motorcycle engineered for a better ride, easier to live with, and more adaptable across a broad range of riders.
The 805 RX brings Bonnell's approach to e-Moto performance together through a deeply integrated set of hardware, technology, and rider-focused features. Key features include:
- Swappable Battery – Swap. Ride. Repeat.
A 30-second battery swap means the ride doesn’t have to end when the charge does. The 805’s removable battery can be quickly exchanged for a charged one to get back on the trail faster, or removed at the end of the day for more secure charging and temperature-controlled storage. As battery technology continues to evolve, the platform is designed to support future, backwards-compatible Bonnell batteries.
- Lightweight Design – Light Where it Matters. Strong Where it Counts.
At just 218 pounds (99 kg), the 805 RX is nimble, responsive, and easy to maneuver, while still built to be ridden hard. Its lightweight mid-size platform delivers capable performance without the bulk of a full-size dirt bike, while providing adult-sized ergonomics out of the box. A low seat height adds confidence, while adjustable peg brackets and bar clamp positions allow riders to further tailor the cockpit and rider triangle to their preference.
- Powertrain – Power That Keeps Pulling
The Bonnell-designed powertrain delivers 56 hp (42 kW) and 594 lb-ft (805 Nm) of rear-wheel torque, with instant throttle response down low and power that keeps building across the rev range. Capable of reaching speeds of more than 80 mph (130 km/h), the 805 RX delivers the power and speed riders need to take on a wide range of terrain. Full-system tuning lets riders shape the bike’s power delivery around their needs, their capability, and the terrain they’re riding – making the 805 approachable for less experienced riders while giving more advanced riders the ability to unlock its full capability.
- Forged Aluminum Frame & Hydroformed Swingarm – Strength, Shaped Differently
Forging and hydroforming allow Bonnell to create complex, purpose-built shapes while balancing strength and weight. The result is a lightweight chassis engineered to handle serious abuse while minimizing unnecessary mass, contributing to the 805’s nimble and responsive ride.
- Sirris Suspension – Factory Equipped, Race Ready
Developed specifically for the 805 RX through two years of testing with Bonnell across Trail, MX and Hard Enduro, the Sirris setup features bike-specific tuning and components engineered around the platform. The Sirris F43 fork and R46 rear shock deliver 9.6 inches (245 mm) of front and rear travel, with wide-range adjustability and settings refined through feedback from more than 20 riders, from new riders to world-class pros. The result is premium suspension performance designed to deliver confident control across a broad range of riding styles, straight from the factory.
- Bonnell Forged Brakes – Built to Match the Bike
The 805 RX features custom Bonnell forged calipers designed, developed and tested specifically for the bike, balancing strength and weight without the additional material required by a comparable cast design. Dual 22 mm pistons front and rear deliver powerful, consistent braking with precise control, with the dual-piston rear setup engineered specifically around the demands of a high-performance electric moto. Highly adjustable brake levers let riders dial in lever position and feel to suit their hands and riding style.
- Electronic Finger Lever – One Lever, More Ways to Ride
Bonnell’s patented Electronic Finger Lever is more than a traditional button or switch. Its miniature Hall-effect throttle mechanism controls both on/off and variable functions, putting more of the 805’s capabilities directly under the rider’s finger. The Electronic Finger Lever can be used for functions including Traction Control, Speed Limit and Wheel Lift Assist, as well as inputs such as regenerative braking and e-Clutch. The lever can also serve as a backup throttle or variable regenerative brake if a damaged control leaves a rider needing a way back to the trailhead.
- Pulse Control System – Built Together, Works Together
The Pulse Control System brings the display, Joy-Con, and Electronic Finger Lever together as one integrated rider interface, designed specifically for the 805 RX. Riders can quickly change ride modes, access key controls, track ride data, or choose between Precision, Performance, and Race display layouts, as well as control the built-in lap timer function, all within one integrated system.
- Real-Time System Data – Information at a Glance
The 805 provides riders with unprecedented visibility into key system information, including real-time monitoring of motor, controller, and battery temperatures alongside speed, power limits, trip data, maintenance information, and more. The 805 RX is the first e-Moto to display component temperatures directly on the rider display, giving riders information they have not traditionally had access to while riding. This level of visibility gives them a deeper understanding of how the bike is performing to help them get the most out of it.
- Five Ride Modes + Reverse – Five Modes. Endless Possibilities
Featuring five customizable ride modes, the 805 lets riders create distinct setups for different levels of power and control. Each mode can be configured independently, with adjustments for speed limits, traction control, off-throttle regen, and more, then can be switched on the fly as the terrain or rider changes. Reverse adds another layer of control when maneuvering through tight or technical terrain.
- Bonnell e-Moto App Tuning – Precision Tuning, Made Simple
The Bonnell e-Moto App makes tuning as simple or as detailed as desired. Make quick adjustments in Basic mode or dive into Advanced settings for more precise customization, then send the setup directly to the bike and get back to riding. There are no subscriptions or additional charges for access to the latest tunes, features, and software updates.
- Walk Mode & Hill Hold – Control, Even When Stopped
Walk Mode provides smooth, controlled power when maneuvering the 805 RX off the bike or around obstacles, without relying on the twist throttle. Meanwhile, Hill Hold keeps the bike in place on inclines and technical terrain. After holding position for one second, the motor locks to prevent the bike from rolling, then smoothly ramps power back in through the throttle when it's time to move again, which is especially useful when stopping and restarting on technical terrain.
- Parental Lock – Set the Limits, Keep the Freedom.
Safety and responsible riding are core to Bonnell’s approach and built into the 805, with parental controls that allow owners to set boundaries based on the rider’s experience or riding environment. Set maximum power, speed, and torque, then protect those limits with a password. Riders can still tune ride modes and personalize other settings, while those three limits remain locked until the owner chooses to change them.
- Fast, Flexible Charging – Plug In. Charge Up. Ride.
The 805 RX comes standard with a compact 1500W charger compatible with both 110V and 220V power, delivering a full charge in around two hours. For faster turnaround, an optional 2500W Fast Charger delivers a full charge in under an hour on 220V power, while retaining 110V compatibility when needed.
- Workshop-Ready Toolkit – A Real Toolkit. Included.
Every 805 RX comes with a comprehensive, purpose-built toolkit for assembly, maintenance and ongoing service. Packed into a durable carry case with CNC-cut, high-density EVA foam, the kit includes a torque wrench, spoke wrench, headset bearing spanner, combination spanners, sockets, Torx keys and sockets, T-handle socket wrench, pliers, screwdriver and more.
While the 805 RX is built to be approachable for riders of all levels, it has already been put to the test in competition. Factory rider Max Beaupre recently claimed the Pro Electric class title in the US Hard Enduro Championship aboard a prototype 805 RX. His real-world racing experience has provided Bonnell with valuable feedback throughout the development and refinement of the platform. Bonnell will continue racing the 805 RX across additional off-road disciplines, using competition to further prove its performance and durability.
The 805 RX is available for purchase immediately in the U.S. through Bonnell’s network of official dealers or online through Bonnell’s website, with a starting MSRP of $8,250. Customers who purchase through a Bonnell dealer will receive personalized support, including a thorough walkthrough of the bike’s features and complimentary rider setup to ensure the 805 RX is ready to ride.
Looking ahead, Bonnell will continue expanding its e-Moto range with additional models and configurations, including the full-size 902 currently in development for 2027. The growing range will give riders more options across different riding styles, performance needs, and preferences.
For more information, visit https://ridebonnell.com/ or follow on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
About Bonnell
Bonnell is an electric two-wheel brand built by riders, engineers, and designers with a shared obsession: building a better ride. From electric mountain bikes to high-performance electric motorcycles, Bonnell combines thoughtful engineering, rider-focused technology, and global development to create machines that feel intuitive, capable, and fun to ride. Built globally and ridden everywhere, Bonnell exists to unlock more two-wheeled adventures for riders around the world.
Learn more at ridebonnell.com.