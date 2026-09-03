Today, a new safety rule was announced by the FIM and Infront Moto Racing (the sanctioning body and organizer of the FIM Motocross World Championship, or MXGP). At a press meeting held today in advance of the MXGP of Turkiye, the series announced that airbag systems (integrated into chest and back protection) will be recommended for the 2027 season and compulsory (mandatory) for 2028.

Starting in 2028, FIM MXGP, MX2, Women's Motocross, and Motocross of Nations will require all riders to wear a functional/operational airbag system for safety concerns. The rule states it is "highly recommended" for riders to make the switch in 2027 before it becomes "compulsory" (mandatory, required) for the '28 season.

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

AIRBAG SYSTEM: NEW FIM REGULATIONS ANNOUNCEMENT

AFYON (Turkiye) – The Motocross Permanent Bureau composed of Messrs. Jorge Viegas (FIM President) and David Luongo (Infront Moto Racing President and CEO) made the following decision:

01.65 EQUIPMENT AND PROTECTIVE CLOTHING DURING PRACTICE AND RACE

65.01 Clothing and protectors

For FIM MXGP/ MX2/ Women’s World Championships and FIM Motocross of Nations:

from 2027: the use of a functional/operational airbag system is highly recommended

the use of a functional/operational airbag system is from 2028: the use of a functional/operational airbag system is compulsory.

The airbag system must be either:

- a FIM Homologated Airbag Off-road (FRHPab-01)* or

- one of the Airbag systems declared compliant with FIM Category 3 (Motocross) listed HERE

The equipment must be worn, correctly fastened, at all times during on-track activity (the airbag must be functional/operational at least at the start of each track session). The decision of the FIM Technical Director is final in matters of rider equipment.