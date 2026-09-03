Results Archive
Motocross, WMX
Budds Creek
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Landen Gordon
Full Results
WMX Results
  1. Lachlan Turner
  2. Charli Cannon
  3. Mikayla Nielsen
Full Results
MXGP of
Netherlands
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Camden McLellan
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Guillem Farres
Full Results
Motocross, WMX
Ironman
News
450 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
WMX Results
  1. Charli Cannon
  2. Mayla Herrick
  3. Daniela Guillen
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkiye
Sun Sep 6
News
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 1
Sat Sep 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
China
Sun Sep 13
News
Full Schedule

New Rule for 2028 MXGP Season AND Motocross of Nations: Functional Airbag System is Mandatory

September 3, 2026, 10:30am
New Rule for 2028 MXGP Season AND Motocross of Nations: Functional Airbag System is Mandatory
Assen, The Netherlands Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)Motocross of Nations

Today, a new safety rule was announced by the FIM and Infront Moto Racing (the sanctioning body and organizer of the FIM Motocross World Championship, or MXGP). At a press meeting held today in advance of the MXGP of Turkiye, the series announced that airbag systems (integrated into chest and back protection) will be recommended for the 2027 season and compulsory (mandatory) for 2028.  

Starting in 2028, FIM MXGP, MX2, Women's Motocross, and Motocross of Nations will require all riders to wear a functional/operational airbag system for safety concerns. The rule states it is "highly recommended" for riders to make the switch in 2027 before it becomes "compulsory" (mandatory, required) for the '28 season.

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

AIRBAG SYSTEM: NEW FIM REGULATIONS ANNOUNCEMENT

AFYON (Turkiye) – The Motocross Permanent Bureau composed of Messrs. Jorge Viegas (FIM President) and David Luongo (Infront Moto Racing President and CEO) made the following decision:

01.65 EQUIPMENT AND PROTECTIVE CLOTHING DURING PRACTICE AND RACE
65.01 Clothing and protectors

For FIM MXGP/ MX2/ Women’s World Championships and FIM Motocross of Nations: 

  • from 2027: the use of a functional/operational airbag system is highly recommended
  • from 2028: the use of a functional/operational airbag system is compulsory

The airbag system must be either:
- a FIM Homologated Airbag Off-road (FRHPab-01)* or
- one of the Airbag systems declared compliant with FIM Category 3 (Motocross) listed HERE

The equipment must be worn, correctly fastened, at all times during on-track activity (the airbag must be functional/operational at least at the start of each track session). The decision of the FIM Technical Director is final in matters of rider equipment.

Alpinestars' Tech-Air MX system is an example of the type of system that will be required in 2028 for MXGP and the MXoN.
Alpinestars' Tech-Air MX system is an example of the type of system that will be required in 2028 for MXGP and the MXoN. Alpinestars
Read Now
October 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted